JEE Main Paper 1 Analysis For August 31 Exam: Candidates Find Mathematics Toughest Of All

National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the exam for JEE Main 2021 paper-1 for bachelor's of engineering and bachelor's of technology (B.tech) papers. Today was the third day of the exam as the exam began on August 26. NTA is conducting the last cycle of JEE Main exam. The exam will conclude on September 2.

The reporting time for students was 7:00 am however the exam started sharp at 9:00 am. Students were not allowed to carry anything inside examination hall except a transparent ball point Pen, Admit Card & Aadhar Card. Transparent water Bottles were allowed. All guidelines as released by NTA earlier were followed for safety of the exam takers. As reported by candidates, everyone was made to go through a sanitizing station where they had to sanitize themselves through a foot press lever. Students reported that entry was stopped after 8:30 am.

Personal masks were not allowed. Every student was given a fresh surgical mask at entry. Metal detectors were used at the entry gate and no bags or wrist watches were allowed inside. Students reported that entry started as soon as they were screened at the entry point. Time Clock on computer screen was provided inside the examination hall.

Immediate reaction from students after the exam

There were total 90* questions and Total marks of JEE Main Paper-1 was 300. (* 5 out of 10 questions were to be attempted from Numerical Based section in each subject. The paper had three parts & each part had two sections:

Part-I- Physics had total 30*questions – Section-I had 20 Multiple choice questions with Single correct answers & Sec-II had 10 Numerical based questions out which only 5 had to be attempted. Marking scheme for multiple choice questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response, 0 if not attempted. Marking scheme for numerical based questions was +4 for correct response and 0 in all other cases. Total marks of this section were 100.

Part-II- Chemistry had total 30*questions – Section-I had 20 Multiple choice questions with Single correct answers & Sec-II had 10 Numerical based questions out which only 5 had to be attempted. Marking scheme for multiple choice questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response, 0 if not attempted. Marking scheme for numerical based questions was +4 for correct response and 0 in all other cases. Total marks of this section were 100.

Part-III- Mathematics had total 30*questions – Sec-I had 20 Multiple choice questions with Single correct answers & Sec-II had 10 Numerical based questions out which only 5 had to be attempted. Marking scheme for multiple choice questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response, 0 if not attempted. Marking scheme for numerical based questions was +4 for correct response and 0 in all other cases. Total marks of this section were 100.

Questions covered almost all chapters of Class XI & XII CBSE Board. Balanced Paper as per students in terms of coverage of chapters.

Difficulty Level

Mathematics – Moderate level. Questions were asked from all chapters. Few Numerical Based questions required lengthy calculations. Weightage was given to Chapters of Circle, Vectors,3D- Geometry, Integral Calculus. There were questions from Chapters of Progressions, Binomial Theorem, Complex Numbers, Permutation & Combination, Probability in Algebra as well as Limits, Definite Integral, Differential Equation in Calculus. Some students reported this section Tough, while few said this section was lengthy.

Physics – Easy level. Questions were asked from Kinematics, Laws of Motion, Fluids, Current Electricity & AC Circuits. It was a balanced section as far as coverage of chapters is considered. Numerical based questions were easy. More weightage was given to Communication Systems, Semi-Conductors & Electromagnetic Induction. This section was easiest.

Chemistry – Easy to Moderate. Organic & Inorganic Chemistry were given more weightage compared to Physical Chemistry. Inorganic Chemistry had mostly questions from NCERT. Questions were asked from like Environmental Chemistry, Chemistry in Everyday life, Ores & Metallurgy & p-block elements. In Organic Chemistry questions asked from Carbonyl Compounds, Amines & Alcohols. Physical chemistry had questions from Electrochemistry & Chemical Kinetics.

In terms of order of Difficulty – Mathematics was the toughest while Physics was easiest amongst the three subjects. Overall, this paper was of Moderate level as per students.

Students were given plain papers for rough work. There was tight invigilation as per students. No errors were reported in the question papers. Proper social distancing was followed at the exam centre.

(Disclaimer: The paper analysis has been brought by Ramesh Batlish, Head-FIITJEE Noida as reported to him by his students. Republic World does not take any responisbility for it.)