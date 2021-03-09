JEE Main Paper-2 Result 2021 For B.Arch, B.Plan Exams Expected To Be Declared This Week

National Testing Agency will soon announce the JEE Main Paper 2 results. JEE Main Paper-2 exam for admission to bachelor of architecture and bachelor of planning programs was held on February 23 in computer-based test mode. Candidates who have appeared in the exam can expect their results within a week. A total of 63065 candidates appeared for Paper 2A and Paper 2B (B.Arch. & B.Planning) exams.

NTA declared the JEE Main Paper- 1 exam result for B.Tech and B.Engineering aspirants on Monday, March 9. Candidates can check their results at jeemain.nta.nic.in. A total of six candidates scored a perfect 100 NTA score in their JEE Main February exam. Usually, NTA declares the JEE Main paper-2 result nearly a week after the declaration of paper 1 results. In 2020, NTA had declared JEE Main paper 1 result on September 11 and the paper-2 result was declared on September 18, which is after seven days.

How to check JEE Main Paper -2 Results 2021

Step 1: After the JEE main paper-2 result is out, visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the JEE Main Paper 2 B.Arch, B.Plan Feb Result link

Step 3: A login page will open on the screen

Step 4: Key in your application number or roll number and date of birth to log in

Your JEE Main paper-2 Result 2021 and NTA scores will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download and take its printout

NTA will conduct the JEE Main Paper 1 exam for three more cycles in March, April, and May. However, the JEE Main Paper- 2 for B.Arch and B.Plan will be held only twice a year. The second cycle of the exam will be held in the month of May. The date and full schedule for JEE Main Paper-2 May cycle of exam will be announced in the due course of time.

JEE Main paper-1 second cycle of exam will be held on March 15, 16, 17, and 18, 2021. The registration window that was closed on March 6 has been reopened. Now, the candidates can register for the next cycles of JEE Main paper 1 till September 10 (10 am). Candidates can register at jeemain.nta.nic.in.