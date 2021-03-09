Last Updated:

JEE Main Paper-2 Result 2021 For B.Arch, B.Plan Exams Expected To Be Declared This Week

JEE Main paper 2 results 2021 for B.Arch and B.Planning exams is likely to be declared this week. Check full details, latest updates, steps to check result here

Written By
Nandini Verma
jee main paper 2 result 2021

National Testing Agency will soon announce the JEE Main Paper 2 results. JEE Main Paper-2 exam for admission to bachelor of architecture and bachelor of planning programs was held on February 23 in computer-based test mode. Candidates who have appeared in the exam can expect their results within a week. A total of 63065 candidates appeared for Paper 2A and Paper 2B (B.Arch. & B.Planning) exams.

READ | JEE Main Result 2021 shortly, here are 5 key points to know ahead of JEE Mains Feb results

NTA declared the JEE Main Paper- 1 exam result for B.Tech and B.Engineering aspirants on Monday, March 9. Candidates can check their results at jeemain.nta.nic.in. A total of six candidates scored a perfect 100 NTA score in their JEE Main February exam. Usually, NTA declares the JEE Main paper-2 result nearly a week after the declaration of paper 1 results. In 2020, NTA had declared JEE Main paper 1 result on September 11 and the paper-2 result was declared on September 18, which is after seven days. 

READ | JEE Main Result 2021 declared, check scorecard in 5 simple steps; direct link here

How to check JEE Main Paper -2 Results 2021

  • Step 1: After the JEE main paper-2 result is out, visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in
  • Step 2: On the homepage, click on the JEE Main Paper 2 B.Arch, B.Plan Feb Result link
  • Step 3: A login page will open on the screen
  • Step 4: Key in your application number or roll number and date of birth to log in
  • Your JEE Main paper-2 Result 2021 and NTA scores will be displayed on the screen
  • Step 5: Download and take its printout

NTA will conduct the JEE Main Paper 1 exam for three more cycles in March, April, and May. However, the JEE Main Paper- 2 for B.Arch and B.Plan will be held only twice a year. The second cycle of the exam will be held in the month of May. The date and full schedule for JEE Main Paper-2 May cycle of exam will be announced in the due course of time. 

READ | JEE Main result 2021 declared, 6 candidates secure 100 NTA score

JEE Main paper-1 second cycle of exam will be held on March 15, 16, 17, and 18, 2021. The registration window that was closed on March 6 has been reopened. Now, the candidates can register for the next cycles of JEE Main paper 1 till September 10 (10 am). Candidates can register at jeemain.nta.nic.in. 

READ | JEE Main result 2021 declared: Top 10 highlights of JEE Mains Paper 1 results
READ | JEE Main 2021 March registration deadline extended, check full details here

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.

First Published:
COMMENT