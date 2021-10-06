JEE Main Paper 2 Toppers 2021: B Anantha Krishnan, Jadhav Aditya Sunil Get 100 Percentile

JEE Main Toppers 2021: The National Testing Agency which is the exam conducting body of JEE Mains on Tuesday declared JEE main paper 2 results 2021. In a recent move, the National Testing Agency has also released a list of JEE Main paper 2 toppers 2021. The list of toppers has been released for B.Arch and B.Planning exams that were held twice this year. The Session 1 and Session 2 exams were conducted on February 23 and September 2, respectively. All those candidates who appeared in JEE Main Paper 2 exams can now check their scorecards on the official website. The official website is jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main Paper 2 results 2021: Toppers get 100 percentile

JEE Main B.Arch toppers 2021 are B Anantha Krishnan of Tamil Nadu and Jadhav Aditya Sunil of Maharashtra topped B.Arch and B.Planning papers, respectively. Both of them have got 100 percentile. This year over 96,000 candidates registered for both the sessions of Paper 2. Out of them, over 65,000 candidates appeared for the examination. The JEE Main Paper-II exam was conducted in offline mode in 13 countries across the world. COVID-19 protocols were followed at the centres.

JEE Main paper 2 results 2021: List of Toppers

1. B.Arch

B Anantha Krishnan from Tamil Nadu

Noha Samuel from Jammu and Kashmir

Josyula Venkata Aditya Telangana​​​​​​

2. B.Planning

Jadhav Aditya Sunial from Maharashtra

Ishwar B Balappanawar Karnataka

All those candidates who appeared in both the sessions are hereby informed that the best of the two scores was considered for preparing the list shared above. National Testing Agency has released the complete list of Paper 2 JEE Main 2021 toppers. Bandaru Rama Sahitya of Andhra Pradesh topped among female candidates with 99.989 percentile.

Official notice reads, "Candidates were given an opportunity for all Sessions to see their responses to the Question Papers and to challenge the Answer Keys. The Final Answer Keys of B.Arch (Paper-2A) and B.Planning (Paper-2B) have also been displayed for all sessions on JEE (Main) website: jeemain.nta.nic.in"

How to check JEE Main B.Arch Result 2021