JEE Main Result 2021: 44 Get 100 Percentile, 18 Students Get Rank 1; Check Toppers List

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the JEE Main results 2021 today. The Education Ministry informed that about 44 candidates have scored 100 percentile and 18 candidates have secured Rank 1. The NTA has uploaded the results on two of its official websites at 1 am on the night of September 15.

The rank preparation list which includes the results from all four sessions was created based on tie-breaking criteria. While the age has been dropped as one of the criteria. Now, marks obtained in mathematics, physics, and chemistry will be considered followed by students who scored the least negatives.

JEE Mains 2021 toppers list

Gaurab Das- Karnataka

Vaibhav Vishal- Bihar

Duggineni Venkata Paneesh- Andra Pradesh

Siddhant Mukherjee- Rajasthan

Ruchir Bansal- Delhi

Amaiya Singhal- Uttar Pradesh

Mridul Agarwal- Rajasthan

Komma Sharanya- Telangana

Josyula Venkata Aditya- Telangana

Atharva Abhijit Tambat- Maharashtra

Kavya Chopra- Delhi

Pasalva Veera Siva- Andra Pradesh

Kanchanapalli Rahul Naidu- Andhra Pradesh

Karanam Lokesh- Andhra Pradesh

Pulkit Goyal- Punjab

Pal Aggarwal- Uttar Pradesh

Guramrit Singh- Chandigarh

Anshul Verma- Rajasthan

JEE Main Results 2021

Overall, 9,34,602 unique candidates have appeared in the exam overall. According to the NTA, 6.2 lakh students appeared in the first phase exam that was held in February. The number of students who appeared for the subsequent rounds declined; 5.6 lakh appeared in the second phase, 5.4 lakh in the third phase, and 4.8 lakh in the fourth phase

Post the declaration of results, the next step is registration for JEE Advanced registration. As per the official schedule, the registration for JEE advanced 2021 will begin on September 11, 2021. Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below and also click on the direct link to check the NTA JEE result 2021. However, they are advised to be ready with their application number and date of birth to check the results.

Candidates who have managed to secure a spot in the top 2,50,000 qualifiers are eligible to appear in JEE Advanced 2021. The registration for the same will begin on September 11, 2021. It is to be noted that the JEE Main 2021 4th attempt was held on August 26, 27, 31, and September 1 and 2. NTA also released the provisional and final answer key last week.

(Image credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)