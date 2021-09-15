Last Updated:

JEE Main Result 2021: 44 Get 100 Percentile, 18 Students Get Rank 1; Check Toppers List

JEE Main result 2021 is out, 44 candidates have scored 100 percentile and 18 candidates have secured Rank 1. Check toppers list here

Written By
Vidyashree S
JEE main results 2021

Credit: SHUTTERSTOCK


The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the JEE Main results 2021 today. The Education Ministry informed that about 44 candidates have scored 100 percentile and 18 candidates have secured Rank 1. The NTA has uploaded the results on two of its official websites at 1 am on the night of September 15.

The rank preparation list which includes the results from all four sessions was created based on tie-breaking criteria. While the age has been dropped as one of the criteria. Now, marks obtained in mathematics, physics, and chemistry will be considered followed by students who scored the least negatives.

JEE Mains 2021 toppers list

  • Gaurab Das- Karnataka
  • Vaibhav Vishal- Bihar
  • Duggineni Venkata Paneesh- Andra Pradesh
  • Siddhant Mukherjee- Rajasthan
  • Ruchir Bansal- Delhi
  • Amaiya Singhal- Uttar Pradesh
  • Mridul Agarwal- Rajasthan
  • Komma Sharanya- Telangana
  • Josyula Venkata Aditya- Telangana
  • Atharva Abhijit Tambat- Maharashtra
  • Kavya Chopra- Delhi
  • Pasalva Veera Siva- Andra Pradesh
  • Kanchanapalli Rahul Naidu- Andhra Pradesh
  • Karanam Lokesh- Andhra Pradesh
  • Pulkit Goyal- Punjab 
  • Pal Aggarwal- Uttar Pradesh
  • Guramrit Singh- Chandigarh
  • Anshul Verma- Rajasthan

JEE Main Results 2021

Overall, 9,34,602  unique candidates have appeared in the exam overall. According to the NTA, 6.2 lakh students appeared in the first phase exam that was held in February. The number of students who appeared for the subsequent rounds declined; 5.6 lakh appeared in the second phase, 5.4 lakh in the third phase, and 4.8 lakh in the fourth phase

READ | UP JEE Results 2021 declared, JEECUP releases counselling schedule

Post the declaration of results, the next step is registration for JEE Advanced registration. As per the official schedule, the registration for JEE advanced 2021 will begin on September 11, 2021. Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below and also click on the direct link to check the NTA JEE result 2021. However, they are advised to be ready with their application number and date of birth to check the results. 

READ | JEE Main Result 2021 likely to be declared today or tomorrow: Official

Candidates who have managed to secure a spot in the top 2,50,000 qualifiers are eligible to appear in JEE Advanced 2021. The registration for the same will begin on September 11, 2021. It is to be noted that the JEE Main 2021 4th attempt was held on August 26, 27, 31, and September 1 and 2. NTA also released the provisional and final answer key last week.

READ | JEE Main 2021 results: Union Education Ministry confirms results to be declared today

(Image credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)

READ | JEE Main Result 2021: Here's how you should check your NTA score
READ | JEE Main Result 2021 out, 44 students get 100 percentile, 18 candidates bag AIR 1
Tags: JEE main results 2021, JEE, NTA
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND