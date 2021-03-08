JEE Main Result 2021 Declared, 6 Candidates Secure 100 NTA Score

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday announced the results for the February session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main on its official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank took to his official Twitter handle to communicate the news and give further details.

JEE Main February exam 2021 was conducted from February 23 to 26 in a computer-based test mode. A total of 6.52 lakh candidates were registered for paper 1, and paper 1 had been conducted in 331 cities, including 9 foreign cities- Columbia, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore and Kuwait.

The result has been declared within 10 days this time. In the year 2020, JEE Main Result was declared five days from the completion of the exam. JEE Main 2020 was held from September 1 to 6 and the result was declared on September 11.

Six candidates scored 100 NTA

A total of six candidates scored 100 NTA scores in JEE paper-1. Among the people who achieved this great feat are Saket Jha of Rajasthan, Pravar Kataria and Ranjim Prabal Das of Delhi, Guramrit Singh of Chandigarh, Siddhant Mukherjee of Maharashtra and Ananth Krishna Kidambi of Gujarat.

What are NTA scores?

NTA scores are scores based on the relative performance of all those who appeared for the examination in one session. The marks obtained are converted into a scale ranging from 100 to 0 for each session of examinees.

Based on the NTA scores, the candidates are allotted seats. There will be certain reservations of seats for reserved category candidates. In the case of Institutes run by the Central Government, the reservation would be applicable as mentioned below:

15 per cent of the seats Scheduled Castes (SC) candidates

7.5 per cent seats for Scheduled Tribes (ST) candidates

27 per cent seats for Other Backward Classes (OBC) Non-Creamy Layer (NCL) candidates as per the Central List

10 per cent of the seats for General Economically Weaker Sections (General - EWS) candidates

Persons with Disability (PwD) with 40% or more disability

JEE Main to be held three more times this year

JEE Main will be held three more times this year. The first session of the exam was held in February whose result is awaited by over 6 lakh candidates. The next three sessions will be held in March, April and May.

