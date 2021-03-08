JEE Main Result 2021 Declared In 10 Days; Union Education Minister Appreciates NTA

JEE Main Result: National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday declared the results of the Joint Entrance (Main) Examination 2021. The wait of over six lakh candidates has finally come to an end. JEE Main February session exam result was declared at 8:50 pm today, March 8. Candidates who have taken the JEE Main February exam 2021 can check their NTA scores by visiting the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main result declared within 10 days

This year, NTA has declared the JEE Mains result 10 days from the completion of the examination. The JEE Main February session exam was conducted from February 23 to 26. The exam was held in computer-based test mode.

Congratulating the National Testing Agency, Union Education Minister Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank tweeted on Monday. "Dear students, #JEE(Main) February session 2021 results are out. Congratulations to the students. Till last year, exams were done in 3 languages only but this time exams were conducted in 13 languages & results have been declared in 10 days- Great achievement by @DG_NTA," he tweeted.

Dear students, #JEE(Main) February session 2021 results are out. Congratulations to the students. Till last year, exams were done in 3 languages only but this time exams were conducted in 13 languages & results have been declared in 10 days- Great achievement by @DG_NTA. — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) March 8, 2021

.

In the year 2020, NTA had declared the JEE Main results in record five days. The JEE Main exam 2020 was held from September 1 to 6. NTA had declared the JEE Main result 2020 on September 11, 2020. Last year also, NTA had not announced the time of the result declaration. Candidates waited for the whole day on the result day. NTA had released the final answer key at 10:30 pm on the day and the result was declared at 11:30 pm on the same day.

Check JEE Main Result here:

Steps to check JEE Main Results 2021

Step 1: Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the JEE Main Feb Result link

Step 3: A login page will open on the screen

Step 4: Key in your application number or roll number and date of birth to log in

Your JEE Main Result 2021 and NTA scores will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download and take its printout

How to check JEE Main Results on mobile

Open any browser app like Google Chrome or Safari on your smartphone.

In the address bar, type the official website of JEE main- jeemain.nta.nic.in

You will see the JEE Main 2021 homepage

On the homepage, click on the link that reads 'JEE Main 2021 February result'

Log in using your application number/ roll number and date of birth/password as mentioned in your JEE Main admit card

Your JEE Main 2021 result will be displayed on the screen

Take a screenshot of the JEE result.

(Image Credit: PTI Photo)

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.