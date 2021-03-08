JEE Main Result 2021 Declared In 10 Days; Union Education Minister Appreciates NTA

Quick links:
JEE Main Result: National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday declared the results of the Joint Entrance (Main) Examination 2021. The wait of over six lakh candidates has finally come to an end. JEE Main February session exam result was declared at 8:50 pm today, March 8. Candidates who have taken the JEE Main February exam 2021 can check their NTA scores by visiting the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.
This year, NTA has declared the JEE Mains result 10 days from the completion of the examination. The JEE Main February session exam was conducted from February 23 to 26. The exam was held in computer-based test mode.
Congratulating the National Testing Agency, Union Education Minister Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank tweeted on Monday. "Dear students, #JEE(Main) February session 2021 results are out. Congratulations to the students. Till last year, exams were done in 3 languages only but this time exams were conducted in 13 languages & results have been declared in 10 days- Great achievement by @DG_NTA," he tweeted.
Dear students, #JEE(Main) February session 2021 results are out. Congratulations to the students. Till last year, exams were done in 3 languages only but this time exams were conducted in 13 languages & results have been declared in 10 days- Great achievement by @DG_NTA.— Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) March 8, 2021
.
In the year 2020, NTA had declared the JEE Main results in record five days. The JEE Main exam 2020 was held from September 1 to 6. NTA had declared the JEE Main result 2020 on September 11, 2020. Last year also, NTA had not announced the time of the result declaration. Candidates waited for the whole day on the result day. NTA had released the final answer key at 10:30 pm on the day and the result was declared at 11:30 pm on the same day.