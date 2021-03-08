Last Updated:

JEE Main Result 2021 Declared In 10 Days; Union Education Minister Appreciates NTA

JEE Main February Results 2021 declared in record 10 days. Union education minister has appreciated NTA. Check full details & direct link to check results here.

JEE Main result out in 10 days

JEE Main Result: National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday declared the results of the Joint Entrance (Main) Examination 2021. The wait of over six lakh candidates has finally come to an end. JEE Main February session exam result was declared at 8:50 pm today, March 8. Candidates who have taken the JEE Main February exam 2021 can check their NTA scores by visiting the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main result declared within 10 days 

This year, NTA has declared the JEE Mains result 10 days from the completion of the examination. The JEE Main February session exam was conducted from February 23 to 26. The exam was held in computer-based test mode. 

JEE Main Result 2021 Live Updates

Congratulating the National Testing Agency, Union Education Minister Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank tweeted on Monday. "Dear students, #JEE(Main) February session 2021 results are out. Congratulations to the students. Till last year, exams were done in 3 languages only but this time exams were conducted in 13 languages & results have been declared in 10 days- Great achievement by @DG_NTA," he tweeted.

In the year 2020, NTA had declared the JEE Main results in record five days. The JEE Main exam 2020 was held from September 1 to 6. NTA had declared the JEE Main result 2020 on September 11, 2020. Last year also, NTA had not announced the time of the result declaration. Candidates waited for the whole day on the result day. NTA had released the final answer key at 10:30 pm on the day and the result was declared at 11:30 pm on the same day. 

Check JEE Main Result here:

Direct link to check JEE Main Result 2021

JEE Main Result link -server 2 

Steps to check JEE Main Results 2021

  • Step 1: Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in
  • Step 2: On the homepage, click on the JEE Main Feb Result link
  • Step 3: A login page will open on the screen
  • Step 4: Key in your application number or roll number and date of birth to log in
  • Your JEE Main Result 2021 and NTA scores will be displayed on the screen
  • Step 5: Download and take its printout

How to check JEE Main Results on mobile

  • Open any browser app like Google Chrome or Safari on your smartphone. 
  • In the address bar, type the official website of JEE main- jeemain.nta.nic.in
  • You will see the JEE Main 2021 homepage 
  • On the homepage, click on the link that reads 'JEE Main 2021 February result'
  • Log in using your application number/ roll number and date of birth/password as mentioned in your JEE Main admit card
  • Your JEE Main 2021 result will be displayed on the screen
  • Take a screenshot of the JEE result. 
