JEE Main Result 2021 Expected Soon, Here's How To Check The Result On Digilocker

JEE main result 2021: JEE Main results are likely to be announced anytime soon by the exam conducting body which is National Testing Agency (NTA). JEE main final result 2021 is expected to be announced on Sunday, September 12, 2021. To be noted that the officials have not yet confirmed that the JEE main session 4 result results will be declared on Sunday, September 12. However, it is being predicted as the JEE advanced registration will begin on Monday, September 13, 2021. NTA will also release the cutoff and All India Ranks along with NTA JEE Main result 2021.

Candidates who took the exam are advised to be ready with their application number and date of birth to check JEE main results on mobile. Candidates can also keep an eye on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in to check in case any of any updates. To know when and where to check scores, follow the steps mentioned below. It is being expected that the JEE Main result will also be uploaded on digilocker. Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check scorecards on digilocker.

How to check JEE Main result on digilocker

Candidates who took the exam should click on this link

Candidates will then have to enter their name and date of birth as per Aadhaar card

Candidates will have to specify their gender and enter the mobile number

Candidates will also have to set a 6 digit security PIN

Candidates will then have to enter the Aadhaar number, mention email ID and submit the details

Post the DigiLocker account is created, click on browse documents and enter application number to get access to your board exam documents.

JEE session IV results 2021: Websites to check

jeemain.nta.nic.in ntaresults.nic.in

How to check JEE main results on mobile