JEE Main Result 2021: Here's How You Should Check Your NTA Score

As lakhs of aspirants wait in anticipation of what will pave the way for a smoother future, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has geared up and released the JEE Main Session IV Result 2021. NTA which is also the exam conducting body has uploaded the results on two of its official websites. Previously, the JEE Main result 2021 was supposed to be released by September 10, post which the registration for the JEE Advanced session begins. Listed below are the steps to check your JEE Mains result:

How to check your JEE Mains result

Applicants who took the exam are advised to visit the official NTA website

Once the applicant lands on the homepage, tap on the link that reads 'JEE Session 4 result 2021'

Candidates will then be redirected to another page where they will have to enter the requisite details like application number and Date of Birth. The applicant must then click on 'Submit'.

The NTA JEE Main result will be displayed on the screen.

Candidates are advised to cross-check the details and download the result.

Candidates are additionally advised to keep a hardcopy of the result for future reference.

JEE Mains Cutoff - Explained

The National Testing Agency (NTA) traditionally releases the provisional answer key for the JEE Main 2021 before the results. From the 7,30,000+ candidates who sit for the JEE Main, only the top 2,50,000 qualify for JEE Advanced. The 2021 JEE Main was carried out in four sessions, spanning January to August. The JEE Main 2021 Session 4 began in the final week of August 2021. The JEE Main cutoff score is an indication of the performance of the JEE candidates. The last person to enter the cutoff list has the score of the last person with the eligibility of admission into IIT. JEE Main scores are normalised after all the slots of the sessions are completed. The final scores are out of 100, and normalised scores go up to the seventh decimal point to break ties between extremely close scorers in this highly competitive exam. The record of Joint Entrance Examination JEE (Main)-2021 would be preserved upto 90 days from the date of declaration of result.

Image Credits - Shutterstock