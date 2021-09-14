JEE Main Result 2021 Likely To Be Declared Today Or Tomorrow: Official

JEE Main Result 2021:National Testing Agency is soon going to announce the final results of JEE Mains exam 2021. Lakhs of candidates are eagerly waiting for their JEE Main results 2021 since last week. However, NTA didn't announce the date and time for the result declaration. Read on to know the latest update on JEE Main Result declaration.

As per reports, Higher Education Secretary Amit Khare said that the JEE Main session 4 results will be out today or latest by tomorrow. According to reports, the NTA and the education ministry said that the delay in the JEE Result declaration is not associated with the CBI probe into an alleged cheating scandal at an exam centre in Sonepat, Haryana. The delay is due to the Coronavirus Pandemic.

JEE Advanced 2021 registration delayed again

IIT Kharagpur had to once again postpone the JEE Advanced registration due to the delay in JEE Main results declaration. Earlier the registration process was scheduled to begin on September 11. However, it was postponed to September 13. Now the registration window will open only after the JEE main results are out.

NTA had conducted the JEE Main exam in four cycles this year. The first two cycles of the exam were held in February and March while the third cycle of the exam was held in July. The fourth and final cycle of the JEE main was held from September 1 to 6. The provisional answer key was released on September 6. The final answer key was released on September 9. Once the results are out, candidates will be able to check their scores, cutoff and All India Ranks online by visiting the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.