JEE Main Result 2021 Likely To Be Out Today, Students Share Memes As They Await Results

It is being predicted that session IV results will be announced on Sunday, September 12, 2021. However, the exam conducting body NTA has not issued any official notification regarding exam date. Result date is being predicted as JEE Advanced registration is scheduled to begin on Monday, September 13, 2021. Earlier, the JEE Advanced registration was scheduled to start on September 11 but it got postponed due to delay in JEE Mains result.

JEE Main results mandatory for Advanced registration

It is important for JEE Main results to be out as the Advanced registration is dependent on it. Post the declaration of results, candidates who secure the first 2,50,000 ranks in JEE Main results 2021 will be eligible to apply for JEE Advanced test. To be noted that the JEE Advanced is the IIT admission test. This year, Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur, will be conducting the exams. The official website on which forms will be uploaded is jeeadv.ac.in.

JEE Main memes on Twitter

Many students are sharing memes on the delay of results. The memes are being shared on twitter with three hashtags. The hashtags for delay in NTA JEE result are #JEEMains #JEEMainResult #jeemain2021. A user tweeted a graphics with the comment NTA not declaring result after 10 days of the completion JEE Mains be like- A twitter user commented please give a certain date and time for Jee main results, many aspirants and parents arw waiting for it. It is already 10 days after the exams. Atleast give an update.

See the memes that netizens have made below

NTA not declaring result after 10 days of the completion JEE Mains be like- @DG_NTA #scaminjee2021 pic.twitter.com/GDcvrJ0RHa — Anand Patel (@anandpatel_91) September 12, 2021