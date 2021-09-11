JEE Main Result 2021 Is Likely To Be Out Soon, Candidates Are Sharing Memes On Delay

JEE Main result: See how to check JEE Session IV score at NTA website once results are out

JEE Main result is likely to be declared today as registration for JEE Advanced will begin in the second half tomorrow. Candidates will have to follow steps mentioned below to check their results.

1. Candidates who took the exam should visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

2. On the website click on the link which will read JEE (Main) 2021 result Session IV (To be noted that link will be activated only after results will be declared)

3. Enter the required details like examination session, application number, date of birth, and security code and then click on submit

4. The NTA JEE Main result will be displayed on the screen, candidates should cross-check details and download it