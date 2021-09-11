JEE Main Result 2021 Is Likely To Be Out Soon, Candidates Are Sharing Memes On Delay

Quick links:
It is important for JEE Main results to be out as the Advanced registration is dependent on it. Post the declaration of results, candidates who secure the first 2,50,000 ranks in JEE Main results 2021 will be eligible to apply for JEE Advanced test. To be noted that the JEE Advanced is the IIT admission test. This year, Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur, will be conducting the exams. The official website on which forms will be uploaded is jeeadv.ac.in.
1. Candidates who took the exam should visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.
2. On the website click on the link which will read JEE (Main) 2021 result Session IV (To be noted that link will be activated only after results will be declared)
3. Enter the required details like examination session, application number, date of birth, and security code and then click on submit
4. The NTA JEE Main result will be displayed on the screen, candidates should cross-check details and download it
1. Visit ntaresults.nic.in and click on link which will read 'JEE (Main) 2021 result Session IV
2. Enter the required details like examination session, application number, date of birth, and security code and then click on submit.
3. The results will be displayed. To be noted that the link will only be activated once results are declared.
1.jeemain.nta.nic.in
2.nta.nic.in
3.ntaresults.nic.in
4. nta.ac.in.
JEE Main Session 4 exams was conducted by National Testing Agency on August 26, 27, 31, September 1, and 2. Approximately 7.32 lakh candidates have appeared in session 4 across the country.
In the year 2020, the JEE mains cut-off was at 90.37 percentile while in 2019 it was 89.75 percentile. This year as well, the cut-off is expected to be around 90 percentile, as per experts. Every year approximately, the top 2.5 lakh students in JEE Main are eligible to appear for the JEE Advanced.
Visit the official website of DigiLocker -Digilocker.gov.in or download the DigiLocker app on your smartphone
In the 'Education' Section search for "National Testing Agency"
Register yourself and create and account in the DigiLocker.
Login if you are already registered
Click on JEE Mains 2021 result link
Key in the registration details to access your JEE Mains 2021 score card.
Candidates have been eagerly waiting for their JEE Mains 2021 final results since September 9. However, the result has not been announced yet. NTA has not confirmed the JEE Mains result declaration date and time. Earlier, the results were expected to be out by September 10 as the registration window for JEE Advanced 2021 was scheduled to open on September 11. However, the IIT Kharagpur had to postpone the registragtion of JEE Advanced 2021 due to the delay in declaration of JEE Mains Result 2021.
