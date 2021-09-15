JEE Main Result 2021 Out, 44 Students Get 100 Percentile, 18 Candidates Bag AIR 1

JEE Main Result 2021: The National Testing Agency has released the JEE Main Session IV Result 2021. NTA which is the exam conducting body has uploaded the results on two of its official websites at 1 am in the night of September 15. The list of result websites has been attached below, candidates who took the exam can click on any of them to view the results. The Union Education Ministry has shared the data for JEE Mains 2021 result on Wednesday.

As per reports, a total of 44 candidates have scored in the 100 percentile and 18 candidates have bagged AIR 1. Overall, 9,34,602 unique candidates have appeared in the exam overall. According to the NTA, 6.2 lakh students appeared in the first phase exam that was held in February. The number of students who appeared for the subsequent rounds declined; 5.6 lakh appeared in the second phase, 5.4 lakh in the third phase, and 4.8 lakh in the fourth phase

Post the declaration of results, the next step is registration for JEE Advanced registration. As per the official schedule, the registration for JEE advanced 2021 will begin on September 11, 2021. Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below and also click on the direct link to check the NTA JEE result 2021. However, they are advised to be ready with their application number and date of birth to check the results.

Websites to check

jeemain.nta.nic.in ntaresults.nic.in

JEE Main 2021 Result: Steps To Download

Candidates who took the exam should visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link which reads 'JEE Session 4 result 2021'

Candidates will then be redirected to another page where they will have to enter the required details like application number, date of birth and click on submit

The NTA JEE Main result will be displayed on the screen, candidates should cross-check the details and download the same

Candidates are also advised to keep a hardcopy of results with themselves for future reference

Here is the direct link to check JEE Main result 2021

Candidates who have managed to secure a spot in top 2,50,000 qualifiers are eligible to appear in JEE Advanced 2021. The registration for the same will begin on September 11, 2021. To be noted that the JEE Main 2021 4th attempt was held on August 26, 27, 31, and September 1 and 2. NTA also released the provisional and final answer key last week.