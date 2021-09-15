JEE Main Result 2021 OUT, Links To Download Scorecards Now Active; Check Here

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the direct links to download the JEE Main Results 2021 on its official website. The NTA JEE main final results were declared at 1 am on September 15. The union education ministry had announced that a total of 44 candidates have scored 100 percentile while 18 bagged All India Rank (AIR) -1 in the JEE Mains 2021.
Candidates who have passed the JEE Mains 2021 are eligible to appear for the JEE Advanced 2021. The online regisgtration process for JEE Advanced begins today, September 15. The registration link for foreign nationals was activated on Wednesday monring. The last date to register for JEE Advanced 2021 is September 20.
As per official data, the overall, 9,34,602 unique candidates have appeared in the exam overall. According to the NTA, 6.2 lakh students appeared in the first phase exam that was held in February. The number of students who appeared for the subsequent rounds declined; 5.6 lakh appeared in the second phase, 5.4 lakh in the third phase, and 4.8 lakh in the fourth phase.