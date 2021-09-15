Last Updated:

JEE Main Result 2021 OUT, Links To Download Scorecards Now Active; Check Here

JEE Main Result 2021 link has been activated on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. Check the direct links to download JEE Main Scorecards 2021 here.

JEE Main Result 2021

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the direct links to download the JEE Main Results 2021 on its official website. The NTA JEE main final results were declared at 1 am on September 15. The union education ministry had announced that a total of 44 candidates have scored 100 percentile while 18 bagged All India Rank (AIR) -1 in the JEE Mains 2021. 

Direct link to download JEE Main Result 2021 Server 1 

Direct link to download JEE Main Result 2021 Server 2

JEE Main Result 2021: How to download JEE Main Scorecards online

  • Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. 
  • On the homepage, click on the JEE Main Result server 1 or 2 
  • A login page will appear on the screen
  • Key in your application number, date of birth and submit 
  • Your JEE Main final session results will be displayed on the screen
  • Download and take its printout. 

Candidates who have passed the JEE Mains 2021 are eligible to appear for the JEE Advanced 2021. The online regisgtration process for JEE Advanced begins today, September 15. The registration link for foreign nationals was activated on Wednesday monring. The last date to register for JEE Advanced 2021 is September 20. 

JEE Mains 2021 toppers list

  1. Gaurab Das- Karnataka
  2. Vaibhav Vishal- Bihar
  3. Duggineni Venkata Paneesh- Andra Pradesh
  4. Siddhant Mukherjee- Rajasthan
  5. Ruchir Bansal- Delhi
  6. Amaiya Singhal- Uttar Pradesh
  7. Mridul Agarwal- Rajasthan
  8. Komma Sharanya- Telangana
  9. Josyula Venkata Aditya- Telangana
  10. Atharva Abhijit Tambat- Maharashtra
  11. Kavya Chopra- Delhi
  12. Pasalva Veera Siva- Andra Pradesh
  13. Kanchanapalli Rahul Naidu- Andhra Pradesh
  14. Karanam Lokesh- Andhra Pradesh
  15. Pulkit Goyal- Punjab 
  16. Pal Aggarwal- Uttar Pradesh
  17. Guramrit Singh- Chandigarh
  18. Anshul Verma- Rajasthan

JEE Main Results 2021

As per official data, the overall, 9,34,602  unique candidates have appeared in the exam overall. According to the NTA, 6.2 lakh students appeared in the first phase exam that was held in February. The number of students who appeared for the subsequent rounds declined; 5.6 lakh appeared in the second phase, 5.4 lakh in the third phase, and 4.8 lakh in the fourth phase.

