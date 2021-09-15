JEE Main Result 2021 OUT, Links To Download Scorecards Now Active; Check Here

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the direct links to download the JEE Main Results 2021 on its official website. The NTA JEE main final results were declared at 1 am on September 15. The union education ministry had announced that a total of 44 candidates have scored 100 percentile while 18 bagged All India Rank (AIR) -1 in the JEE Mains 2021.

Direct link to download JEE Main Result 2021 Server 1

Direct link to download JEE Main Result 2021 Server 2

JEE Main Result 2021: How to download JEE Main Scorecards online

Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the JEE Main Result server 1 or 2

A login page will appear on the screen

Key in your application number, date of birth and submit

Your JEE Main final session results will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its printout.

Candidates who have passed the JEE Mains 2021 are eligible to appear for the JEE Advanced 2021. The online regisgtration process for JEE Advanced begins today, September 15. The registration link for foreign nationals was activated on Wednesday monring. The last date to register for JEE Advanced 2021 is September 20.

JEE Mains 2021 toppers list

Gaurab Das- Karnataka Vaibhav Vishal- Bihar Duggineni Venkata Paneesh- Andra Pradesh Siddhant Mukherjee- Rajasthan Ruchir Bansal- Delhi Amaiya Singhal- Uttar Pradesh Mridul Agarwal- Rajasthan Komma Sharanya- Telangana Josyula Venkata Aditya- Telangana Atharva Abhijit Tambat- Maharashtra Kavya Chopra- Delhi Pasalva Veera Siva- Andra Pradesh Kanchanapalli Rahul Naidu- Andhra Pradesh Karanam Lokesh- Andhra Pradesh Pulkit Goyal- Punjab Pal Aggarwal- Uttar Pradesh Guramrit Singh- Chandigarh Anshul Verma- Rajasthan

JEE Main Results 2021

As per official data, the overall, 9,34,602 unique candidates have appeared in the exam overall. According to the NTA, 6.2 lakh students appeared in the first phase exam that was held in February. The number of students who appeared for the subsequent rounds declined; 5.6 lakh appeared in the second phase, 5.4 lakh in the third phase, and 4.8 lakh in the fourth phase.