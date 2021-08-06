JEE Main Result 2021 To Be Out Anytime Soon; Here's How To Check Scorecards

The National Testing Agency is all set to announce the JEE Main Result 2021. It is being precited that results will be out anytime soon as NTA usually announces the final results of JEE a few hours or in some cases a day after releasing the final answer key. The final answer key was released in the second half on August 5, 2021. Candidates can check the answer key at jeemain.nta.nic.in or by clicking here.

Candidates who are ready with credentials to check their results can do the same on the official website, once the results are declared. Candidates are hereby informed that the testing agency will not release the cutoffs and ranks of JEE Mains as the cutoffs will be released only after the fourth session of JEE Main is conducted. It is to be noted that this year, the first session was conducted in March, and the second session was conducted in April. The third was postponed from March till July due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

NTA JEE Mains 2021 result: How to check

Candidates who took the exam should visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in

On the homepage click on the link that reads 'JEE Main 2021 Result' (Candidates are informed that the link will only be activated post declaration of results)

After clicking on the number, enter the application number and other required details

Your JEE Main 2021 result will be displayed on the screen

Download the result and take a print of the same for future reference.

JEE Main 2021 final answer key

JEE Main 2021 Phase III exam was conducted on July 20, 22, 25, and 27, 2021. The JEE Main exam 2021 was conducted in two shifts. The first shift of the exam was held from 9 am to 12 noon. The second shift of JEE Mains was conducted from 3 pm to 6 pm. Around seven lakh engineering aspirants had appeared for the JEE Main 2021 third session exams.