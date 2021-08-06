JEE Main Result 2021 To Be Out Anytime Soon; Here's How To Check Scorecards

Quick links:
Image: Unsplash
The National Testing Agency is all set to announce the JEE Main Result 2021. It is being precited that results will be out anytime soon as NTA usually announces the final results of JEE a few hours or in some cases a day after releasing the final answer key. The final answer key was released in the second half on August 5, 2021. Candidates can check the answer key at jeemain.nta.nic.in or by clicking here.
Candidates who are ready with credentials to check their results can do the same on the official website, once the results are declared. Candidates are hereby informed that the testing agency will not release the cutoffs and ranks of JEE Mains as the cutoffs will be released only after the fourth session of JEE Main is conducted. It is to be noted that this year, the first session was conducted in March, and the second session was conducted in April. The third was postponed from March till July due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
JEE Main 2021 Phase III exam was conducted on July 20, 22, 25, and 27, 2021. The JEE Main exam 2021 was conducted in two shifts. The first shift of the exam was held from 9 am to 12 noon. The second shift of JEE Mains was conducted from 3 pm to 6 pm. Around seven lakh engineering aspirants had appeared for the JEE Main 2021 third session exams.