JEE Main Results 2021: Final Session Results Likely Today; Know How To Download Scorecards

The National Testing Agency, the body which conducts the JEE exams is expected to announce the JEE Main Results 2021 on Friday, September 10. The NTA is likely to declare the results today as it was not announced at midnight and the JEE Advance registration is scheduled to begin on Saturday, September 11. The advance registration cannot begin without the declaration of JEE 4th session results.

Candidates, who took the exam, are advised to be ready with their application number and date of birth to check their scorecards as soon as results are declared. Candidates waiting for results can also keep an eye on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in to check in case any of any updates. In order to check the scorecards once released, candidates will have to follow the steps mentioned below. The websites to check the results and final answer key have also been attached below.

JEE Main Results 2021: Websites to check

JEE Main 2021 Results: Steps To Download

Registered candidates who took the exam should visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Click on the Session 4 results link (to be noted that the link will only be activated once the results are announced)

Enter the required details like application number, date of birth and click on submit

The NTA JEE Main results will appear on screen, cross-check details and download it

Candidates can also take a printout for future reference

The NTA will also release the list of the JEE Main toppers (100 percentiles). Candidates, who will manage to secure a position in the top 2,50,000 qualifiers, will be eligible to appear for JEE Advanced 2021. The registration for JEE advance will begin on 11 September. It is to be noted that the JEE Main 2021 4th attempt was held on 26, 27 and 31 August and 1 and 2 September. The final answer key was released on 6 September. Candidates who have not yet checked it and want to do that now can follow the steps mentioned below.

JEE Main 2021 Final Answer Key: How to check