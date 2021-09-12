JEE Main Results 2021 Likely To Be Out Today, Check Latest Update Here

JEE Main Results 2021 or JEE Main final results 2021 is likely to be out on Sunday, September 12, 2021. Registered candidates who took the exam will be able to check the result and their ranks as soon as it is released. It is to be noted that it is being predicted that JEE Main session 4 result 2021 will be declared on Sunday. However, JEE Mains result 2021 date has not been announced by the National Testing Agency which is the exam conducting body.

It is being said that the JEE Mains final result 2021 can be declared anytime soon as JEE Advanced registration is scheduled to begin on September 13, 2021. The JEE Advanced registration cannot begin before the declaration of JEE Mains result. Candidates who will manage to secure a position in top 2,50,000 candidates, will get an option of registering for JEE Advanced. Earlier, the registration was scheduled to begin on September 11, 2021, but an official notice was released on September 10 which informed that the date has been postponed. The official notice said that due to the delay in the release of Mains results the advanced registration date has been postponed.

JEE Advanced 2021: Important Dates

Starting date of Registration: September 13, 2021 (Afternoon)

Last date of Registration: September 19, 2021, 17:00 IST

Last date of fee payment: September 20, 2021, 17:00 IST

JEE Advanced will be conducted on October 3, 2021

JEE Main 2021 Result: How to check scores