Last Updated:

JEE Main Results 2021 Likely To Be Out Today, Check Latest Update Here

JEE Main Results 2021 is expected to be out today. Here are the steps to be followed by candidates to download their results once it is released.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
JEE Main Results 2021

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK


JEE Main Results 2021 or JEE Main final results 2021 is likely to be out on Sunday, September 12, 2021. Registered candidates who took the exam will be able to check the result and their ranks as soon as it is released. It is to be noted that it is being predicted that JEE Main session 4 result 2021 will be declared on Sunday. However, JEE Mains result 2021 date has not been announced by the National Testing Agency which is the exam conducting body. 

It is being said that the JEE Mains final result 2021 can be declared anytime soon as JEE Advanced registration is scheduled to begin on September 13, 2021. The JEE Advanced registration cannot begin before the declaration of JEE Mains result. Candidates who will manage to secure a position in top 2,50,000 candidates, will get an option of registering for JEE Advanced. Earlier, the registration was scheduled to begin on September 11, 2021, but an official notice was released on September 10 which informed that the date has been postponed. The official notice said that due to the delay in the release of Mains results the advanced registration date has been postponed. 

JEE Advanced 2021: Important Dates

  • Starting date of Registration: September 13, 2021 (Afternoon)
  • Last date of Registration: September 19, 2021, 17:00 IST
  • Last date of fee payment: September 20, 2021, 17:00 IST
  • JEE Advanced will be conducted on October 3, 2021

JEE Main 2021 Result: How to check scores

  • Candidates who took the exam should visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. 
  • On the website, click on the link which will read JEE (Main) 2021 result Session IV (To be noted is that the link will be activated only after the results are declared)
  • Enter the required details like examination session, application number, date of birth, and security code, and then click on 'Submit'.
  • The NTA JEE Main result will be displayed on the screen, candidates should cross-check details and download it.
READ | JEE Main results likely to be declared anytime soon, see steps to check on mobile
READ | JEE advanced registration to begin from September 11; here's how to register online
READ | JEE Main results delayed, Advanced registration date postponed to Sept 13; Details here
READ | JEE Main Result 2021 LIVE Updates: How to download JEE Main final results on DigiLocker
READ | UP JEE Polytechnic Result 2021 on September 13, check counselling schedule here
Tags: JEE Main Results 2021, JEE Main final results 2021, Jee main session 4 result 2021
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND