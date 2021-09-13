JEE Main Results Delayed, Advanced Registration Link Not Updated Yet

JEE Main result 2021 update: The JEE Main final result is being delayed as it has not been announced by NTA yet. NTA which is the exam conducting body of JEE Mains was expected to announce the results by afternoon. It should be noted that NTA has not announced any date for releasing results till now. However, it was expected that the JEE Main session IV results will be announced on Monday as JEE Advanced registration was scheduled to begin on Monday afternoon.

Earlier, the JEE Advanced registration was supposed to begin on September 11, 2021. It was then postponed to September 13 due to a delay in JEE Main results. Following the official schedule, the registration portal was supposed to be closed on September 19, 2021, and students will be given 24 hours time post the closing of registration to pay the application fee in online mode. This has been announced through an official notice released by JEE Advanced official website.

JEE Main results mandatory for Advanced registration

It is important for JEE Main results to be out as the Advanced registration is dependent on it. Post the declaration of results, candidates who secure the first 2,50,000 ranks in JEE Main results 2021 will be eligible to apply for JEE Advanced test. It should be noted that the JEE Advanced is the IIT admission test. This year, the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur, will be conducting the exams. The official website on which forms will be uploaded is jeeadv.ac.in. The JEE Advanced is scheduled to be conducted on October 3, 2021.

JEE Advanced link not activated yet

The JEE Advanced registration link which was supposed to be activated on Monday afternoon has not been activated yet. To be considered that the Advanced registration cannot begin without the announcement of JEE Main results as the top 2.5 lakh candidates will be allowed to register for Advanced. Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the results once it is out. Candidates should keep an eye on the official website for being updated.

JEE session IV results 2021: Websites to check