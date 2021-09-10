Last Updated:

JEE Main Results Likely To Be Declared Anytime Soon, See Steps To Check On Mobile

JEE Main results are expected to be announced anytime soon. Here are the steps candidates will have to follow to check JEE main results on mobile.

JEE Main results are likely to be announced anytime soon by the exam conducting body National Testing Agency (NTA). The results will be announced for session IV (final session). To be noted that the officials have not yet confirmed that the results will be declared on Friday, September 10. However, it is being predicted that results will be declared on Friday as the JEE advanced registration will begin from Saturday, September 11, 2021. NTA will also release the cutoff and All India Ranks along with the results.

Candidates who took the exam are advised to be ready with their application number and date of birth to check JEE main results on mobile. Candidates can also keep an eye on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in to check in case any of any updates. To know when and where to check scores, follow the steps mentioned below.

JEE session IV results 2021: Websites to check

  1. jeemain.nta.nic.in
  2. ntaresults.nic.in

How to check JEE main results on mobile

  • Candidates who took the exam should visit any of the website mentioned above.
  • On the website click on the link which will read 'JEE (Main) 2021 result Session IV (To be noted that link will be activated only after results will be declared)'
  • Enter the required details like examination session, application number, date of birth, and security code and then click on submit.
  • The NTA JEE Main result will be displayed on the screen, candidates should cross-check details and download it.

Candidates who will manage to secure a spot in the top 2,50,000 qualifiers, will be eligible to appear in JEE Advanced 2021. They will have to register themselves for JEE advanced from September 11, 2021. Candidates can see the final answer key that has been released recently and take its help to calculate scores till results are released. Here is the direct link to check the Main final answer key. 

