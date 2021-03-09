Last Updated:

JEE Main Topper Ranjim, A COVID-survivor Scores Perfect 100, Follows Elon Musk

Ranjim Prabal Das of Delhi score 100 scored in JEE Mains. He is a COVID- survivor. He wants to get into IIT-Delhi. He said he follows Elon Musk & love science.

Nandini Verma
JEE Main Topper

National Testing Agency on Monday, March 9 declared the JEE Main Paper 1- B.Tech, B.Engineering papers. A total of six candidates scored 100 NTA scores in the JEE Main February session exam. Ranjim Prabal Das of Delhi is one of the six toppers of JEE Mains. In an interview with ANI, Das told that he was infected with Coronavirus which disturbed his studies, but he didn't lose hope and studied strategically throughout. 

"When I was infected with Coronavirus, I had no strength left to study. I was unable to sit and study. However, I took proper rest and did not study until my temperature went down. Even after my fever was down, I had few symptoms. I did not study for few days as I focussed on my health first. However, it made me anxious that I am not able to study for my exams," Ranjim Prabal Das told ANI. 

Das used to study for eight hours to prepare for JEE Mains. "I usually studied for eight hours a day, on an average. I focussed more on the target-based study," he said. Ask him about his dream college, he said that his first preference will be IIT- Delhi, and his second preference will be IISc Bangalore. 

Talking about the pros and cons of online education, he said, "DIgital classes are time-saving. The benefit of online classes is that we can record and re-play the lectures anytime we want and revise accordingly. However, we could not go out to play in the garden amid the pandemic."

Names of six students who scored 100 NTA score

  • Saket Jha - Rajasthan
  • Pravar Kataria - Delhi (NCT)
  • Ranjim Prabal Das - Delhi (NCT)
  • Guramrit Singh -- Chandigarh
  • Siddhant Mukherjee -- Maharashtra
  • Ananth Krishna Kidambi - Gujarat
