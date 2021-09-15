JEE Main Toppers: 7 Students From Telangana Score 100 Percentile In JEE Main; Check Here

JEE Main 2021 Results: The results of the Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main 2021 conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) was declared in the wee hours of September 15. The result was declared on the official website of the JEE (Mains) 2021 - jeemain.nta.nic.in. This year a total of 9,34,602 unique candidates took part in the examination out of which as many as 44 candidates have scored 100 percentile and 18 candidates have bagged AIR 1. Among the top 18 candidates, 7 candidates were from Telangana who socred 100 percentile in the Joint Entrance Examination.

All those students who appeared in the examination can check their results by entering their application number and DOB in the input box. A total of 6.2 lakh students appeared in February's first phase, while the number of students who appeared for the subsequent rounds declined and 5.6 lakh appeared in the second phase. Whereas 5.4 lakh in the third phase, and 4.8 lakh in the fourth phase.

JEE Main toppers: Seven students from Telangana scored 100 percentile in JEE MAINS 2021

Serial No JEE Main toppers list 2021 (Telangana) 1 Josyula Venkata Aditya 2 Madur Adarsh Reddy 3 Polu Lakshmi Sai Lokesh Reddy 4 Katikela Puneeth Kumar 5 Bannuru Rohit Kumar Reddy 6 Velavali Venkata Karthikeya Sai Vydhik 7 Komma Sharanya

JEE Main 2021: Here's how to check JEE Main Result 2021

Open the official website of JEE Mains 2021 or log on to jeemain.nta.nic.in or ntaresults.nic.in.

Click on the "JEE Main 2021 session 4 results" link.

Enter credentials including Application number and DOB.

Now, Click on the submit button.

JEE Main result will now appear on the screen.

It is recommended to take a printout of the result.

