JEE Main: Will March Exam Be Tougher? All Answers Covered; Check Tips & Tricks, Key Topics

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is going to conduct the second cycle of JEE Mains 2021 from March 16 to 18. Candidates who could not clear the exam in the first cycle of the exam that was held in February, or those who are not satisfied with their marks, or even those who could not appear for the exam can write the exam in the March exam. NTA has already released the JEE Main March admit card. Candidates can download their admit card from the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main February exam result was declared on March 8. A total of 6.2 lakh candidates had appeared for the exam. This time, a total of six candidates scored 100 percentile in the exam. Many of them scored 99 percentile and above. However, the top-scorers are also planning to re-attempt the exam in March. One of the six toppers Guramrit Singh in an interview said that he is planning to appear for the upcoming cycles of exams as well. Despite achieving a perfect 100 percentile, he has decided to retake the test, just to boost his confidence.

If you are a JEE Mains candidate and you are curious to know if the second cycle will increase the competition level, or want to know about the strategies, tips, and tricks for the upcoming cycle of the exam, we have got you covered. In an interview with Republic World, JEE expert in FIITJEE Noida, Ramesh Batlish, has answered all basic queries related to the JEE Mains March exam.

Question: Will the competition level of the exam be higher this time than the February exam, as the top scorers are also appearing for the exam again?

Answer: NO, the competition level will remain to be the same as it will the relative performance which decides the percentile.

Question: Do the average scoring candidates need to worry after knowing that 99 and 100 percentile scorers are also appearing again in the exam? How should they deal with the pressure?

Answer: Average scoring students must try to improve their performance by identifying their strengths & weakness. They must do their analysis based on their February attempt and revise their weaker topics to improve the score.

Question: Should the candidate prepare for the sections from which the questions were asked in the February exam or they should also focus on the sections that were not touched in the previous exams?

Answer: Questions will be asked from all topics as asked in the February exam so the selective study method is not advisable. Yes, in case they had missed preparing some topics, then they must cover them now.

Question: How should they plan and revise the papers?

Answer: Time Management, the Right selection of questions, and Accuracy will be the key to success in JEE Main 2021 (March session).

Your piece of golden advice for the candidates

While attempting the paper, follow the below tips:

Scroll through the questions to ensure all questions with options are appearing on the computer screen.

Start with a subject and questions that you are confident about.

Avoid guesswork if you have no idea about the concept involved in a question as there is negative marking.

Do not spend too much time on a question as the exam is designed to check your speed & accuracy.

Take the paper in two rounds attempting the easier ones first & then trying to attempt the slightly difficult ones or those that require a lot of calculation.

Keep a check on your time while attempting the paper.

Choose questions that have less risk and more gain especially, in the numerical section which has options this time.

Attempt all numerical-based type questions as there is no negative marking.

Do not start from a question you don't know.

Do not get upset if any section is tough. You can score in other sections.

Avoid being nervous if you find the paper tough since it is the relative performance that counts. Hence, put your best analytical mind to work, it will take you ahead.

Important Topics in Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics for JEE Mains

Mathematics: Coordinate Geometry- Circle, Parabola, Hyperbola. Algebra - Quadratic Equations & Expressions, Complex Numbers, Probability, Vectors & Matrices.

Calculus - Functions, Limits, Continuity and Differentiability, Application of Derivatives, Definite Integral.

Physics: Kinematics, Gravitation, Fluids, Heat & Thermodynamics, Waves & Sound, Capacitors & Electrostatics, Magnetics, Electromagnetic Induction, Optics & Modern Physics.

Chemistry: Inorganic Chemistry - Coordination Chemistry, p-block elements, transition elements, Chemical Bonding. Physical Chemistry - Electrochemistry, Dilute Solution, Chemical & Ionic Equilibrium. Organic Chemistry- Aldehydes & Ketones, Amines, Alkyl Halides & Biomolecules.

Key Points that will decide your Rank in JEE Main (Paper-1) will be:

Command over the important topics in each of Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics.

The practice of similar levels of questions as asked in JEE Main.

Perfection over your timing of solving an objective-type question.

Attention given to time management & Strategy apart from covering your syllabi.

Confidence when you take up the actual exam.

Students are however advised to give in the best shot as it is finally the relative performance in the actual exam that will fetch you a good rank in JEE 2021. So, work hard, stay determined, and set out to conquer your target goal with full confidence & zeal.