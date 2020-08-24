JEE, NEET Exams 2020 Timeline: From Calls For Delay To SC Rejecting Plea; Recap Of Events

Government of India has decided to conduct JEE Main and NEET on the scheduled dates in September, rejecting the demands of further postponement due to coronavirus pandemic. However, students and parents have been joined by several politicians in their demand to delay the entrance examinations due to fear of virus transmission and travel constraints.

In March, the government announced a nationwide lockdown to contain the coronavirus pandemic which forced the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE), and state boards to postpone Class 12th examinations for remaining subjects.

First postponement

The NEET was originally scheduled for May 3, and the JEE was scheduled for May 17 but the postponement of board exams prompted the National Testing Agency (NTA) to reschedule the entrance exams. CBSE announced that the examinations for remaining subjects will be held between July 1 to July 15. NTA followed the suit and announced new dates for NEET and JEE exams.

Subsequently, NEET was rescheduled for July 26 and JEE Main from July 18 to July 23, with proper social distancing measures. But the coronavirus situation in the country kept worsening and boards finally decided to cancel the remaining exams altogether and announce the result of remaining subjects on the basis of internal assessment.

Second postponement

After the decision, NTA once again postponed the exams and announced the new dates for both the JEE and NEET. JEE Main has now been scheduled to be held between September 1 and 6 and JEE (Advanced) on September 27. NTA decided to hold NEET on September 13. However, the country is still witnessing highest daily coronavirus cases across the world and the floods in several states have exacerbated the problems faced by students and their parents to safely arrive at exam centres.

Supreme Court ruling

A petition was filed in Supreme Court seeking postponement of the September NEET and JEE Main exams and urged to conduct it at a later date when the COVID pandemic issues subside in the country. The Supreme Court dismissed the plea as Justice Arun Kumar Mishra observed that students cannot waste an entire year and the court cannot jeopardise their career.

SC declines plea on holding NEET abroad

The Supreme Court on Monday declined to pass direction to the Central government to hold the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) Undergraduate (UG) 2020 examination in Gulf countries. However, the apex court asked the government to allow students to come via Vande Bharat Mission flights to give the exams.

Demands continue

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, and even Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Subramanian Swamy have echoed the demands of students. Swamy recently wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to postpone NEET/JEE and other competitive examinations beyond Diwali.

