Last Updated:

JEE Topper Guramrit Singh Who Scored 100 Percentile Plans Re-attempt, Twitteratis Ask Why

Guramrit Singh Kalra who scored a perfect 100 NTA score in the exam wants to re-attempt the exam. Twitteratis share memes wondering why.

Written By
Nandini Verma
jee main topper Guramrit

Guramrit Singh Kalra, one of the six toppers of JEE Main February exam 2021, who scored a perfect 100 NTA score in the exam wants to re-attempt the exam in the next cycle of the exam. His statement has surprised many. People wondering the reason behind his decision have shared memes and tweets on the microblogging site- Twitter.

READ | JEE Main Result 2021 Highlights: 6 candidates secure perfect 100 NTA score in Paper 1

JEE Main Results for the February cycle of the exam were declared on March 8. A total of six candidates scored 100 percentile in the IIT entrance exam. NTA will conduct the exam three more times in March, April, and May for the candidates who are not satisfied with their performance or those who did not appear for the previous exam or failed. The JEE Main March exam will be held from March 15 to 18, 2021. 

READ | JEE Main result 2021 declared, 6 candidates secure 100 NTA score

Guramrit Singh Kalra wishes to take JEE Main again, to boost confidence

In an interview with reporters, Kalra who is from Mohali, Chandigarh, said, "I will seek advice from my teachers before applying for the April or May sessions. While my entire focus is on JEE Advanced and CBSE exams, another attempt in JEE Main will help me boost my confidence and prepare for further challenges." 

READ | JEE Main topper Ranjim, a COVID-survivor scores perfect 100, follows Elon Musk

However, Twitterati who are hit by surprise can not stop themselves from sharing memes. Take a look at a few of them here: 

READ | 'Once fever was down...': JEE Main result topper talks about testing positive for COVID-19

(Image Credit: Twitter Screengrab)

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.

First Published:
COMMENT