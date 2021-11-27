JEE Toppers From FIITJEE Share Success Story In Exam; Opine To Have 'far-sighted Goals'

Results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2021 conducted for seeking admission to various Indian Institutes of Technology across the country, were released recently. Republic Media Network got talking to the three toppers in the top 10 list, all students of FIITJEE who spoke about their strategic planning in cracking the challenging exam and also about the mentorship provided by FIITJEE in their way to success.

FIITJEE, a pioneer in training students for competitive exams has a pan-India network of 67 coaching institutes in 43 cities along with branches in Bahrain and Qatar. This year too, the institute continued its legacy of bringing out the best in the exams, with three toppers in the list of top 10 candidates who have secured their place in the JEE Advanced Exam 2021.

Managing Partner at FIITJEE Limited and Head-FIITJEE Noida, Ramesh Batlish congratulated the toppers from FIITJEE, Dhananjay Raman - AIR Rank 2, Anant Lunia - AIR Rank 3, Kartik Sreekumar Nair - AIR Rank 7 for their stunning results in the JEE Advanced Exam 2021.

'FIITJEE, most powerful brand in serious education'

Sharing his experience about FIITJEE's journey, established in 1992 by Chairman DK Goel, Batlish said, "FIITJEE started on a serious note for preparing students for the JEE. With all the preparations, FIITJEE has come a long way, starting from a coaching institution that has itself become a youth organisation and the most powerful brand in serious education."

Batlish said that the institute has been instrumental in getting JEE aspirants to fulfil their earnest desire of passing the rigorous exam.

FIITJEE toppers share experiences: Need to have dedication towards goal

He said that the institute has been working on devising new methodologies where they are trying to bring transformational changes among the students for outstanding results out of their potential.

Speaking about his strategy in studies and his success story, AIR 2, Dhananjay Raman said that he didn't have any short-sighted goals. "When I was in class 7, I joined FIITJEE. I had bigger goals that time. I wanted to research some new field. FIITJEE guided me there. They encouraged me to clear all the exams.

He urged aspirants to have far-sighted goals. "You need to have dedication towards your goal," Raman said.

AIR 3 Anant Lunia who joined FIITJEE in class 10th, under a three-year learning programme (X-XII), said that he always emphasised improving his problem-solving skills. "Joining FIITJEE has been a pleasant journey ever since teachers were very receptive. They laid emphasis on our problem-solving skills which led to improving my skills and also my ability to tackle difficult questions.

JEE topper hails FITJEE teaching techniques

Talking about the study material provided by the institute, AIR 7 Kartik Sreekumar Nair who undertook FIITJEE's 2-year Integrated School Programe at the Mumbai Centre, said, "The materials that I received was very comprehensive after every chapter we had different levels of difficulties. In addition, teachers were always ready with assignments. It created a routine among us. It improved our skills in recognising the topic and finally building a temperament to solve questions at a stretch."

Talking about the uncertainties of classes following the COVID pandemic, Nair said, "Even after the pandemic we had immediately started our online classes. We often had detailed analysis with topic-wise discussions on prescribed classes. We got a chance of self-correction during our course of study."

A total of 1,41,699 candidates appeared in both papers 1 and 2 in JEE Advanced 2021; 41,862 candidates qualified for the exam out of which 6,452 are females.

