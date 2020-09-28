JEECUP 2020 Result: UP Polytechnic Result 2020 Released On Jeecup.nic.in

The Joint Entrance Examination Council of Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has finally released the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination for Polytechnic (JEE CUP 2020) exam results. The result has been released on the JEECUP 2020 official website jeecup.nic.in. All the candidates who gave the examination in September 2020 and now access and even download their result. Read on to find out, “How to download UP JEECUP result 2020?”

JEECUP 2020 Exam

How to download UP JEECUP result 2020?

Head to the official JEECUP 2020 result website jeecup.nic.in.

On the website’s home page the candidate will be able to see an activated link for Results of JEECUP 2020.

Click on the link UP JEECUP result 2020 link

Following this, the candidate will be redirected to a new window which will contain the following options Direct Link Group A, Direct link Group B.

In the next step, the candidate will be asked to enter their roll number and the booklet number that is printed on their admit card.

Once all the details are filled appropriately press submit

Voila, the UP JEECUP result 2020 will be on the candidate’s computer screen.

We advise that the candidate should download a soft copy and also take a print out for future reference.

JEECUP 2020 counselling details

According to the JEECUP official website, this year the JEECUP 2020 exam was held from September 12-15, 2020. Once candidates download their results, the counselling process will be initiated. The counselling will begin on September 30, 2020.

The UP Polytechnic Entrance Exam, JEECUP is conducted to provide admissions to candidates into various diploma courses in Uttar Pradesh polytechnics. The syllabus for the exam is the same as that of classes 9 and 10. The exam is conducted in offline mode barring in a few select districts where the online mode is available. The JEECUP exam helps to secure admission to candidates in engineering and technology as well as pharmacy diploma courses.

The JEECUP 2020 exam was conducted after being postponed four times due to COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier the examinations were scheduled to be conducted in April. Then the dates were shifted to July 5 and July 6. Then they are set to be conducted on July 19 and July 20. However, now the dates are pushed to September.

Promo Image Source: Shutterstock