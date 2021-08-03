JEECUP 2021 Correction Window Open Till August 7; Direct Links And Instructions Here

UP Polytechnic Admission 2021, has opened its correction window for UP Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh, JEECUP 2021 on August 1. It will be open until August 7. Candidates who applied for UPJEE 2021 and want to do corrections to their form can do the same by August 7. Here are the steps one needs to follow to do the modifications.

JEECUP application correction window: Important Dates

The correction window was opened on August 1, 2021

The correction window will close on August 7, 2021

Admit cards will be issued in the last week of August 2021

The exam will be conducted in the month of September 2021

Results will be declared within 10 days of the exam date

UP JEECUP 2021 application form was out on February 26, 2021

The last date to apply was July 30, 2021

UP Polytechnic Admission correction window: How to Apply

Candidates who registered themselves before July 30, and want to correct the details should go to jeecup.nic.in.

Candidates should click on the link which reads Correction Form Link, which is available on the website.

A new window will open.

Candidates should note that they have to enter their application number and password following which they can make the correction.

Once candidates make the required correction in the form, they should click on the submit button.

Direct link to the application window

Here is the direct link for Correction Form 2021 for group A

Here is the direct link for Correction Form 2021 for group B to K (Others and Lateral entry)

Here is the direct link for Correction form 2021 for group E1, E2 (Pharmacy)

Candidates who qualify for the examination will be eligible to take admission in over 1000 polytechnic institutions in Uttar Pradesh. There are a total of 1.32 lakh seats in the state. Candidates take UP JEE CUP exam to seek admissions in diploma courses of Management, Technology, Polytechnic. The examination is conducted for a duration of 150 minutes in MCQ based pattern.

Image:Unsplash