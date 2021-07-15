JEECUP 2021: Last Date To Register Is July 15, Here's How To Apply

JEECUP 2021: The Joint Entrance Examination Council of Uttar Pradesh had earlier extended the last date to register for UPJEE Polytechnic exam 2021. As per the updated notification, July 15 is the last date to apply for the Entrance Exam. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the same at the official website- jeecup.nic.in. Here is a step-by-step guide to registration.

UPJEE 2021: Important Dates

Online application was started from- 26th February 2021

Last day to register for the entrance test is- 15th July 2021

Earlier last date to apply was 30th April 2021

Exam was earlier scheduled to be conducted between 15th and 20th July 2021

Exam will now be conducted on- Date not announced by Council yet

Registration Fee

Eligible and interested candidates who belong to the General or OBC category will have to pay Rs. 300 as application fees. Whereas, candidates who belong to the SC and ST category will be charged Rs. 200 as a registration fee. Candidates will have to pay fee through UPI or net banking and remember that fee once paid will not be refunded due to any reason.

How to register for UPJEE 2021

The candidate should visit the official website- jeecup.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the application link given at the bottom of the page.

Register yourself by providing the required information

Candidate must login using the registration number and password

Candidates will have to fill in the application form, pay the application fee mentioned-above and click on submit

Take a printout of the form for future reference

UPJEE 2021 exam will be conducted for different groups. Offline exams will be held for Group A, E1, and E2. The papers of the rest of the groups –B, C, D, F, G, H, I, K1, K2, K3, K4, K5, K6, K7, and K8 will be held in online mode. Each group will have separate papers with 100 objective-type questions.