JEECUP 2021: UPJEE Registration Deadline Extended, Exam Likely To Be Postponed

The Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has extended the deadline to register for UPJEE 2021. Earlier the deadline to apply for UPJEE 2021 was April 30. Candidates who could not register for UPJEE 2021 can do it now on or before June 15 by visiting the official website-upjee.nic.in.

As per the official notification, UPJEE 2021 was scheduled to be held between June 15 and 20. Now, with the extension of the registration deadline the exam dates are likely to be pushed forward. Candidates are advised to visit the official website regularly for updates.

UPJEE 2021 is held for candidates seeking admission to diploma, post-diploma, postgraduate diploma in Engineering, Technology, and Management courses in polytechnic institutions affiliated to the Board of Technical Education, Uttar Pradesh. The exam will be conducted for different groups. Offline exams will be held for Group A, E1, and E2. The papers of the rest of the groups –B, C, D, F, G, H, I, K1, K2, K3, K4, K5, K6, K7, and K8 will be held in online mode. Each group will have separate papers with 100 objective-type questions.

How to apply for UPJEE 2021

Visit the official website- jeecup.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the application link given at the bottom of the page.

Register yourself by providing the required information

Login using the registration number and password

Fill in the application form

Pay the application fee and submit

JEECUP has also launched helpline numbers for the convenience of candidates. Candidates can call on – 0522-2630667, 2630106, 2630678, 2630695, and 2636589. The numbers will be functional on all working days from 10.00 AM to 05.00 PM for general facilitation. Candidates can also send an email to jeecuphelp@gmail.com.