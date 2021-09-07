JEECUP Answer Key 2021 Released, Find Direct Link To View Provisional Answer Key Here

JEECUP 2021: The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh on Monday, September 6, 2021, released the JEECUP Answer Key 2021. The answer key has been released for the exam that was conducted in the last week of August and the first week of September 2021. Registered candidates who appeared for Joint Entrance Examination (Polytechnic) can now download the answer key. It has been uploaded on the official website of JEECUP and can be downloaded from there. The official website is jeecup.nic.in.

This year the UP JEE exam was started on August 31 and it continued till September 4, 2021. It was conducted in three shifts each day. Candidates now have an option of going through the provisional answer key and raising objections (If any). They can raise objections against the answer key released by the Council by paying a fee for each question. Candidates can download the answer key by following the steps mentioned below. The direct link to download has also been mentioned here.

JEECUP Answer Key 2021: Steps to download

Registered candidates should visit the official website of JEECUP on jeecup.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link which reads 'JEECUP Answer Key 2021'

Enter the login credentials and click on submit option

Post doing this, the answer key will be displayed on the screen

Candidates should cross-check the answers post downloading the key

Candidates are also advised to take a printout of the key for further need

Here is the direct link to download the answer key

It is to be noted that the entrance exam is held for admission to diploma courses at over 1000 polytechnic institutes. These institutes are there in the state of Uttar Pradesh. There are a total of 1.32 lakh seats in the state. The answer key which has been released is provisional in nature and the final answer key will be prepared on the basis of objections raised. For more related details candidates should check the official site of JEECUP which has been mentioned above.