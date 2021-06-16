Last Updated:

JEECUP Extends Deadline To Register For UPJEE 2021 To July 15, Here's How To Apply

JEECUP has extended the deadline to register for UPJEE (Polytechnic) exam 2021. The last date to apply for UPJEE 2021 is July 15. See how to apply online.

Nandini Verma
JEECUP UPJEE 2021

UPJEE 2021: Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has extended the last date to register for the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Exam (UPJEE) 2021. Interested and eligible students can apply for the UPJEE 2021 on or before July 15. Candidates can apply online by visiting the official website- jeecup.nic.in.

UPJEE is a state-level eligibility test for admission to polytechnic courses in the colleges/ institutes of Uttar Pradesh. UPJEE 2021 is held for candidates seeking admission to diploma, post-diploma, postgraduate diploma in Engineering, Technology, and Management courses in polytechnic institutions affiliated to the Board of Technical Education, Uttar Pradesh. Aspirants can follow the steps given below to register for UPJEE 2021.

How to register for UPJEE 2021

  • Visit the official website- jeecup.nic.in.
  • On the homepage, click on the application link given at the bottom of the page.
  • Register yourself by providing the required information
  • Login using the registration number and password
  • Fill in the application form
  • Pay the application fee and submit

UPJEE 2021 exam will be conducted for different groups. Offline exams will be held for Group A, E1, and E2.  The papers of the rest of the groups –B, C, D, F, G, H, I, K1, K2, K3, K4, K5, K6, K7, and K8 will be held in online mode. Each group will have separate papers with 100 objective-type questions. The application fee is Rs 300 for General category candidates. For SC, ST, and OBC students, the fee is Rs 200.

