Jharkhand Board Exams 2022: JAC To Conduct Matric Exams In 2 Terms, Registration Begins

Jharkhand Board Exams 2022: JAC will conduct the class 10th matric exams in two terms. First-term exam will be held in December. Registration process begins.

Jharkhand Board Exams 2022

Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has decided to conduct the Jharkhand Board matric exams in two terms. Following the CBSE pattern, JAC will conduct the matric board exams twice. The JAC matric term-1 exam will be held in the month of December. The Jharkhand Board class 10th term-2 exam will be held in the month of March-April 2022. This measure has been adopted in view of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The JAC first term exam will consist of multiple-choice questions. Candidates will have to attempt the MCQs in OMR sheets. The second term exams will consist of very short, short and long answer type questions. JCERT has released the detailed syllabus for both terms. The JAC matric results 2022 will be prepared on the basis of students' performance in both terms of the exam.

JAC Matric Exam Registration Begins

Meanwhile, JAC has also opened the registration window for Jharkhand Board class 10th exams 2022. Candidates can register for the Jharkhand Board matric exams between October 27 and November 13, 2021. The last date to pay the registration fee through a bank challan is November 17. JAC 10th exam 2022 registration form is available on the official website- jac.jharkhand.gov.in. Registration forms will be accepted with a late fine between November 14 and 18, 2021. The last date to pay the registration fee with a late fine is November 20. 

