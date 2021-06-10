Jharkhand Board Class 10, 12 Exams Cancelled; Assessment Criteria To Be Decided On June 11

Jharkhand government has canceled the JAC Class 10th and 12th board exams due to the current COVID situation. The decision was taken by chief minister Hemant Soren on Thursday. A meeting to decide the assessment criteria will be held on Friday.

JAC to decide assessment scheme tomorrow

JAC secretary Mahip Kumar Singh said that a meeting has been called on Friday. JAC also conducts board exams for classes 9 and 11. So, the results of these exams can be one of the parameters for the evaluation of students for preparing their results. We will also consider the CBSE pattern of evaluation. The final decision will be taken after discussing it in the meeting on Friday, Singh added. Around 4.3 lakh students were registered for the JAC matric exam and 3.32 lakh students were registered for class 12 exams.

Jharkhand government has announced lockdown since April 22. The lockdown also named Swasthya Suraksha Saptah till June 17. Students and parents have been demanding the cancellation of board exams in view of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Image Source- PTI