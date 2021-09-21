Jharkhand Combined Civil Services Exam Answer Key Released, Check How To Raise Objections

Quick links:
Image: PTI/Representative Image
Jharkhand Civil Services Exam: The Jharkhand Public Service Commission also known as JPSC has released the model answer key of the combined civil services preliminary exam. The answer key which has been released on Tuesday, September 20 is for the examination which was held on September 19, 2021. Candidates who registered themselves and took the exam can visit the official website to check answer keys. The official website of the Commission is jpsc.gov.in.
It is to be noted that the answer key which has been released on Tuesday is provisional in nature. It means that the candidates who appeared for the examination have been given a chance can download the answer key. Therefore, candidates are advised to go through it properly and challenge it, if required. Candidates have to remember that the deadline to raise objections is September 28, 2021. In order to raise objections, candidates will be asked to mention their roll number, registration number along with the representations for the answer key objection and mail it to the Commission at anskeyobj@jpsc.gov.in. The commission has already notified that the size of the file should not exceed 22 Mb.
Through the exam which has already been conducted, JPSC aims to hire 245 candidates. Jharkhand combined civil services exam 2021 was notified in February. For more details, interested candidates can visit the official website which has already been mentioned above.