Jharkhand Combined Civil Services Exam Answer Key Released, Check How To Raise Objections

Jharkhand Civil Services Exam: The Jharkhand Public Service Commission also known as JPSC has released the model answer key of the combined civil services preliminary exam. The answer key which has been released on Tuesday, September 20 is for the examination which was held on September 19, 2021. Candidates who registered themselves and took the exam can visit the official website to check answer keys. The official website of the Commission is jpsc.gov.in.

JPSC answer key 2021: Details

It is to be noted that the answer key which has been released on Tuesday is provisional in nature. It means that the candidates who appeared for the examination have been given a chance can download the answer key. Therefore, candidates are advised to go through it properly and challenge it, if required. Candidates have to remember that the deadline to raise objections is September 28, 2021. In order to raise objections, candidates will be asked to mention their roll number, registration number along with the representations for the answer key objection and mail it to the Commission at anskeyobj@jpsc.gov.in. The commission has already notified that the size of the file should not exceed 22 Mb.

JPSC Admit card: Step by step guide to download

Candidates should visit the official website, jpsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the answer key related link

Post clicking on it, candidates will be redirected to another page where the answer key will be displayed

After cross-checking the keys, in case there is an issue with any answer, registered candidates can raise objections by following all the steps mentioned above

Through the exam which has already been conducted, JPSC aims to hire 245 candidates. Jharkhand combined civil services exam 2021 was notified in February. For more details, interested candidates can visit the official website which has already been mentioned above.