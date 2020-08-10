Jharkhand HRD Minister Jagarnath Mahto Enrolls To Class 11, Resumes Studies After 25 Years

Pushing for better education facilities, Jharkhand HRD minister Jagarnath Mahto on Monday announced the opening of 4,416 model schools in the state. Taking his commitment on a personal level, he said that he would enroll in class 11 as his capabilities were often questioned as he had only completed education till Class 10. He said that the order signed by him would provide better education in the state.

DMK's Kanimozhi kindles 'Hindi imposition' debate after asked if she was Indian at airport

Jharkhand HRD minister enrolls in Class 11

I am enrolling in class 11 now and will study hard. I was very offended when my capability of assuming the role of the HRD minister was questioned as I am still just a class 10 pass out: Jagarnath Mahto, HRD Minister, Jharkhand pic.twitter.com/a8kTCcU2YY — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2020

He added, "4,416 model schools will be opened and operated all across Jharkhand. I have signed the order to undertake the work for it today. This will provide better education in the state with more facilities".

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's tally at 22.15 lakhs; Ex-Prez Pranab Mukherjee tests +ve

Mahto resumes education

The 53-year-old minister has enrolled for class 11 in Bokaro's government-affiliated Devi Mahto Inter College, as per reports. Resuming his education after 25 years, Mahto has reportedly enrolled in the Arts stream to study political science. Mahto passed his class 10 (matriculation) in 1995 and has reportedly faced criticism for his 'lack of qualification' since taking charge as HRD minister.

According to Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR)'s report, apart from Mahto, several other ministers in the cabinet have the maximum qualification of Class 10. The report states that Jharkhand's health minister Banna Gupta, transport minister Champai Soren, social welfare minister Joba Manjhi, and labour minister Satyanand Bhokta have also listed class 10 as their educational qualifications in their affidavit for the Assembly polls. CM Hemant Soren himself aspired to be an engineer, but could not pursue it post completing CLass 12, inspite of taking admission in BITS-Pilani.

Rajasthan govt crisis LIVE Updates: Congress sets up panel to probe Sachin Pilot's issues

NEP 2020

The push for education came after Centre rolled out the National Education Policy 2020 recently. The NEP 2020 comes after the policies in 1968, and 1986, which was later amended in 1992. The new policy has been rolled out post deliberation of almost six years. Apart from major changes in Higher education and the Union ministry's renaming itself, the new policy extends right to education (RTE) act in a new 5+3+3+4 formula instead of the current 10+2 model. It also likely to bring foreign education players to India as it enhances government spending on education.

'Sachin Pilot committed to Congress', says Party gen-secy; panel to address grievances