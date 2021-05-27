Jharkhand JAC Class 9th And 11th Exam Cancelled; Students To Be Promoted

Jharkhand JAC class 9th exam and JAC class 11th have been cancelled. The students of class 9th and class 11th shall be promoted to class 10th and Class 12th respectively. The decision has come after the prevailing situation of the pandemic that the country is fighting against.

JAC class 9th and 11th exam cancelled

The Jharkhand Secondary Education Director, Harsh Mangla announced on Thursday, May 27, 2021, that the students of class 9th and 11th shall be promoted to the next grade without having to give any exams. The exams could not be conducted for the same from the past two months.

The director said, “Promotion of students of classes 9th and 11th are necessary as because if they are not promoted at the right time for next class their future syllabus and study can be harmed. In the current situation, it is not possible to conduct exams or to open a school for at least two months from now"

It has been reported by Jagran Josh that around 8 lakh students in Jharkhand have been passed and promoted to the next class. There are around 4.5 lakh pupils in class 9th in the Jharkhand board and approximately 3.5 lakh in class 11th. The decision to promote the students has been taken to avoid any academic harm. However, the particular decision is only valid for this year.

Due to the pandemic situation, schools have been conducting classes online. There are no reports about when the classes for the promoted students shall commence.

Earlier, the Jharkhand education board had decided and promoted all the students till class 8th without any examinations as the COVID-19 second wave had seen a spike in the number of positive cases. Due to the current scenario, the Jharkhand Academic Council has already postponed Board examinations for the 10th and 12th grades. In June, new dates for the examinations are expected to be announced.

JAC Exam 2021 for 12th Board Examinations

In light of the current COVID-19 situation, Chief Minister Hemant Soren indicated that holding the class 12th board examinations in the state would be inappropriate. Students, parents, teachers, and other stakeholders were invited for comments by the Chief Minister, previously. This year, more than 3.32 lakh students in Jharkhand are expected to take intermediate exams. Jharkhand Academic Council will issue a new update on the JAC 12th test 2021 in the near future.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK