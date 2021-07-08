JIPMAT 2021: NTA Opens Application Correction Window, Here's How To Make Changes

JIPMAT 2021: National Testing Agency has opened the correction window for JIPMAT application form changes. Candidates who applied for the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT) 2021 can do the changes in their form if there is a need to do so. They should do the JIPMAT application correction before 12th July by 11:50 pm. The application deadline for the JIPMAT 2021 was May 31. However, NTA is providing a correction facility as many students requested the same. NTA has advised candidates to make changes in their application carefully further chance of correction will not be allowed. Here is the direct link to the official notification.

NTA through official notification said, the candidates are allowed to make the corrections, (if any), latest by 12 July 2021 (upto 11:50 p.m.) Thereafter, no correction in particulars, whatsoever, will be entertained by NTA under any circumstances.

JIPMAT 2021: Important Dates

Opening of the correction window- 7th July 2021

Closing of correction window- 12th July 2021 (by 11.50 pm)

How to make changes in JIPMAT application form

Visit the official JIPMAT NTA website that is jipmat.nta.ac.in

Click on ‘JIPMAT 2021 Application Form Correction’ and then click on sign in

Enter JIPMAT application number and password

Or click on the direct link

Enter required details and login

After login application form will appear on the screen

Make the required changes, cross-check it and click on submit

Save the revised application form and take a printout for future reference

About JIPMAT

The JIPMAT or Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test is a national-level entrance examination. Students who wish to take admission to the Five-Year integrated program in Management at IIM Bodh Gaya and IIM Jammu undertake this exam. Questions will be there in English language and candidates will have to go through a computer-based test that will be conducted for a duration of 150 minutes. Earlier, JIPMAT was scheduled to be conducted on 20th June 2021, but exams got cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.