JIPMAT 2021: NTA Opens Application Correction Window, Here's How To Make Changes

JIPMAT 2021: National Testing Agency has opened the correction window for JIPMAT application form changes. Candidates who applied for the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT) 2021 can do the changes in their form if there is a need to do so. They should do the JIPMAT application correction before 12th July by 11:50 pm. The application deadline for the JIPMAT 2021 was May 31. However, NTA is providing a correction facility as many students requested the same. NTA has advised candidates to make changes in their application carefully further chance of correction will not be allowed. Here is the direct link to the official notification.
NTA through official notification said, the candidates are allowed to make the corrections, (if any), latest by 12 July 2021 (upto 11:50 p.m.) Thereafter, no correction in particulars, whatsoever, will be entertained by NTA under any circumstances.
The JIPMAT or Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test is a national-level entrance examination. Students who wish to take admission to the Five-Year integrated program in Management at IIM Bodh Gaya and IIM Jammu undertake this exam. Questions will be there in English language and candidates will have to go through a computer-based test that will be conducted for a duration of 150 minutes. Earlier, JIPMAT was scheduled to be conducted on 20th June 2021, but exams got cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.