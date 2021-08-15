JIPMAT 2021 Provisional Answer Key Released By NTA, Here's How To Raise Objections

JIPMAT 2021 Update: The National Testing Agency has released the answer key for Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test. Candidates who took the exam are hereby informed that the answer key released is provisional. Candidates who are not satisfied with their answers and want to raise objections can do so. The last day to raise objections is August 15, 2021, till 5 pm. Candidates are hereby informed that they should make sure to apply for the same before the deadline. For more information, candidates will have to go to the official website.

The National Testing Agency conducted the JIPMAT 2021 on August 10, 2021. The examination was held in 76 cities across India in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The final answer key will be released after considering the objections raised. To be noted that the final result of JIPMAT 2021 will be prepared on the basis of the final answer key.

JIPMAT 2021 Provisional Answer Key: How to raise objections

Registered candidates who took the exam should visit the official website which is jipmat.nta.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the link which reads 'JIPMAT 2021- Answer Key Challenge'

OR here is the direct link to download the answer key

Candidates will be redirected to a new page

Enter the required details such as application number and security code

The answer key will be downloaded, candidates will have to cross check answers and raise objections

Candidates will be charged a fee of Rs. 1000 per question

Candidates should ensure to make the payment by 15 August 2021 (07:00 PM).

Any objection raised post-deadline will not be entertained. Also, no challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee.

About JIPMAT

The JIPMAT or Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test is a national-level entrance examination. Students who wish to take admission to the Five-Year integrated program in Management at IIM Bodh Gaya and IIM Jammu undertake this exam. Questions were asked in English language and candidates had to go through a computer-based test that was conducted for a duration of 150 minutes. Earlier, JIPMAT was scheduled to be conducted on 20th June 2021, but exams got cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.