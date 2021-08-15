JIPMAT 2021 Provisional Answer Key Released By NTA, Here's How To Raise Objections

Quick links:
Image: Pexels
JIPMAT 2021 Update: The National Testing Agency has released the answer key for Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test. Candidates who took the exam are hereby informed that the answer key released is provisional. Candidates who are not satisfied with their answers and want to raise objections can do so. The last day to raise objections is August 15, 2021, till 5 pm. Candidates are hereby informed that they should make sure to apply for the same before the deadline. For more information, candidates will have to go to the official website.
The National Testing Agency conducted the JIPMAT 2021 on August 10, 2021. The examination was held in 76 cities across India in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The final answer key will be released after considering the objections raised. To be noted that the final result of JIPMAT 2021 will be prepared on the basis of the final answer key.
The JIPMAT or Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test is a national-level entrance examination. Students who wish to take admission to the Five-Year integrated program in Management at IIM Bodh Gaya and IIM Jammu undertake this exam. Questions were asked in English language and candidates had to go through a computer-based test that was conducted for a duration of 150 minutes. Earlier, JIPMAT was scheduled to be conducted on 20th June 2021, but exams got cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.