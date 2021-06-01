JIPMAT 2021 Registration Date Extended Again; Last Date For Registration Set For June 30

The National Testing Agency has decided to extend the deadline for the JIPMAT 2021 registration and form-filling to June 30. This is the second time that JIPMAT 2021 registration window has been extended due to the COVID-19 situation in the country. The original date for submission of applications for the JIPMAT 2021 exam was April 30, which was initially extended to May 31. Read on to know more details about the JIPMAT date extended and how to register for the exam.

JIPMAT 2021 Registration Date Extended

As per the official JIPMAT notification published by the official JIPMAT website, the decision to extended the registration was taken after repeated requests from students for an extension due to COVID-19. Candidates who wish to appear for the exam but have not yet registered for the JIPMAT 2021 exam can do so till June 30. Here is the official text from the notification which was published on the official website-

In view of many requests received from students and the hardships faced by them due to the COVID-19 epidemic., the National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the last dates of submission of Online Application Forms for Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT) 2021 Accordingly, the Extended/Revised last dates of submission of Online Application Forms and making corrections (including Centre Cities of Examination etc.) in the particulars in the Online Application Form shall be as follows- Submission of Online Application on NTA website - 01 June 2021 to 30 June 2021. Making corrections (including Centre, Cities of Examination etc.) in the particulars in the Online Application Form - 05 July 2021 to 10 July 2021.

How to Apply for JIPMAT Registration

Candidates will have to visit the official website of JIPMAT at https://jipmat.nta.ac.in/.

On the homepage, candidates will find the link for 'JIPMAT 2021 New Registration'.

Clicking on the link will take the candidates to the registration page.

Here candidates will have to fill in the form with accurate details and upload the relevant documents.

Candidates will also have to pay the fee and uploaded their picture when submitting the form.

Candidates are advised to download a copy of the receipt and the registration form for future reference.

IMAGE: UNSPLASH