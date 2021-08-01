JIPMAT Admit Card 2021: Hall Ticket Released For Eligible Students, Here’s How To Download

National Testing Agency has released JIPMAT Admit Card 2021 on Saturday. The Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test hall ticket has been uploaded on the official websites. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on 10th August 2021. Registered candidates who will be appearing for the August 10 exams can download their hall tickets before August 10.

Candidates are hereby informed that admit cards will be issued to those students who fulfil the eligibility criteria. Candidates will not get their admit cards by post, they will have to download the same from the websites. Here are the steps one needs to follow to download their admit card. Candidates can also read the official notice by clicking here.

Official notification reads, “Candidates can download their respective Admit Cards from website using their Application Form Number and Date of Birth. In case of any difficulty in downloading the Admit Card or discrepancy in the data contained therein, candidates may call the NTA Helpline number: 011-4075 9000 or write to NTA at jipmat@nta.ac.in.”

JIPMAT 2021 Admit Card: Websites to check

JIPMAT Exam 2021 Admit Card: How to download

Visit any of the official websites mentioned above

Click on the link which reads ‘JIPMAT-2021 Admit Card’

A new window will be opened, enter the required details to login

Enter the application number and date of birth

Hall ticket will be displayed on the screen, download the same

Keep a hard copy of admit card for future reference

Candidates are advised to go through every detail mentioned on the hall ticket

JIPMAT Exam 2021 is scheduled to be conducted on a computer-based training (CBT) mode. Candidates are hereby informed that the medium of instruction for the JIPMAT Exam 2021 will be English. The duration of the CBT mode examination will be two hours and thirty minutes. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held on June 20, 2021, however, it was decided to postpone it due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

About JIPMAT Exam

Students who want to take admission to a five-year integrated program in Management sit for JIPMAT Exam. By qualifying in this examination, candidates secure admission in IIM Bodh Gaya and IIM Jammu. Students have to study Logical Reasoning, Verbal Aptitude, Quantitative Ability, and other subjects for taking exams. Interested candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website for more details.