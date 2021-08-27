Last Updated:

JIPMAT Result 2021 Has Been Announced, Here's Direct Link To Check Scorecards

JIPMAT Result 2021: The scorecards have been uploaded on the official websites. Candidates who took the exam can check their results by following these steps.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
JIPMAT Result 2021

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK


JIPMAT Result 2021: The National Testing Agency has announced the JIPMAT 2021 results. Candidates who took the exam can now visit the official website at jipmat.nta.nic.in, Candidates can download their respective results by following the steps mentioned below. The results can be checked either by entering the application number and password or the application number and date of birth. 

This year NTA conducted the JIPMAT examination on August 10, 2021. The examination was conducted in a Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. This year a total of 4,935 male candidates and 2,975 female candidates registered themselves for the exam. Out of them, 2,958 male and 1,836 female candidates appeared for the exam. Candiadtes can check the full notice.

JIPMAT Result 2021: How to check JIPMAT scorecard

  • Registered candidates should visit the official website, i.e. jipmat.nta.nic.in.
  • On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'JIPMAT 2021 scorecard'.
  • Candidates will be redirected to another page where credentials will be asked
  • Post entering the credentials, candidates will have to click on the submit option to check NTA JIPMAT scores
  • The 'JIPMAT 2021 Result' will be displayed on the screen
  • Candidates will have to download it and take a printout for future reference
  • Here is the direct link to download the JIPMAT Result 2021.

About JIPMAT

The JIPMAT or Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test is a national-level entrance examination. Students who wish to take admission to the Five-Year integrated program in Management at IIM Bodh Gaya and IIM Jammu undertake this exam. Questions were asked in the English language and candidates had to go through a computer-based test that was conducted for a duration of 150 minutes. Earlier, JIPMAT was scheduled to be conducted on 20th June 2021, but exams got canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The National Testing Agency conducted the JIPMAT 2021 on August 10, 2021. The examination was held in 76 cities across India in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The final answer key has been released after considering the objections which have been raised after provisional answer sheet.

First Published:
