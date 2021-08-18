JIPMER Hall Ticket For Senior Residents Released; Check Direct Link To Download Admit Card

JIPMER: Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research also known as JIPMER has released the JIPMER hall ticket. The admit card released is of the recruitment examination that will be conducted for senior residents. Candidates who registered themselves and will be taking the exams can download their hall tickets now. It has been uploaded on the official website at jipmer.edu.in. Here are the steps that one needs to follow to check their admit cards. Candidates can also find the direct link here in this article.

Here is the direct link to download the admit card for the exam of Senior Resident

JIPMER senior residents exam admit card: How to download

The registered candidates should visit the official website of JIMPER that is www.jipmer.edu.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads ’HALL TICKET LINK - RECRUITMENT TO THE POST OF SENIOR RESIDENT ON REGULAR BASIS FOR PUDUCHERRY & KARAIKAL’.

By clicking on the link, candidates will be redirected to a page where they will have to click on the Hall Ticket link.

Candidates will have to fill in their credentials to login, the admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Candidates can download the admit card and take a printout of the same.

Candidates are hereby informed that the admit card is a mandatory document. The candidates should make sure to carry a copy of their admit card to their allotted examination centre. Failing to do so, the candidates will not be allowed to enter the exam hall. Earlier, Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) had released the job notification for various Senior Resident posts for Puducherry and Karaikal. Many candidates who applied for the Senior Recruitment Drive on regular basis for the Senior Resident Posts, can now download their admit card from the official website.