JIPMER Hall Ticket For Senior Residents Released; Check Direct Link To Download Admit Card

Quick links:
IMAGE: PTI
JIPMER: Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research also known as JIPMER has released the JIPMER hall ticket. The admit card released is of the recruitment examination that will be conducted for senior residents. Candidates who registered themselves and will be taking the exams can download their hall tickets now. It has been uploaded on the official website at jipmer.edu.in. Here are the steps that one needs to follow to check their admit cards. Candidates can also find the direct link here in this article.
Candidates are hereby informed that the admit card is a mandatory document. The candidates should make sure to carry a copy of their admit card to their allotted examination centre. Failing to do so, the candidates will not be allowed to enter the exam hall. Earlier, Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) had released the job notification for various Senior Resident posts for Puducherry and Karaikal. Many candidates who applied for the Senior Recruitment Drive on regular basis for the Senior Resident Posts, can now download their admit card from the official website.