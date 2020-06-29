JIPMER Result: Read On To Know About How To Check The Results

The candidates who have appeared for the entrance examinations of Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research or JIIPMER can now check the results for the same online. The examinations were conducted in the month of June and several medical students across the country appeared for the same. However, for the PG courses, only limited sears are available and only merit list selections will be made. Here is everything you need to know about the results that released online-

JIPMER result

After this round of results, students selected for counselling will be called for another round. During the counselling rounds, students will be guided on apt subjects and choices. All the candidates who have appeared for the examinations will either be admitted into the MD or the MS programmes of JIPMER. Candidates can find out how they have performed through the link jipmer.edu.in.

The examinations, which were conducted in June, included 250 multiple choice questions and students were marked on the same. The academic year will reportedly begin in the month of July. However, exact dates are yet to be announced. The course completion takes three years with comprehensive and practical studies of human anatomies and other specialization. The dates for the selection of subjects and counselling is yet to be given by JIPMER.

Here is a detailed guide on how to check the JIPMER results-

On the search bar, type the exact link and that is jipmer.edu.in.

On the main web-page, the tab JIPMER PG 2020 results in 2020 will be flashing across the screen after the results are announced.

The results as per the performance will appear on the screen.

Check for your seat number and download the results once you find yours.

Desirable candidates who have MBBS degree or the equivalent degree from any authorised Medical Council of India (MCI) along with over 12 months of training in the said field is the most desired for the PG courses in JIPMER. The students must have scored over 55 per cent in the MBBS courses in the open category. For the reserved category, the students must have scored 50% marks and above. In the entrance, a candidate must have scored 50 percentile of marks. For the reserved category, students should score over 40 percentile.

