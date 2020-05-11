13 Students Asked To Vacate DU Hostel Amid Lockdown, Backtracks After Union Min Intervenes

The administration of a Delhi University hostel asked 13 female students from the Northeast to vacate their rooms by May 31 notwithstanding the ongoing nationwide lockdown. However, Minister of Development of North Eastern Region Jitendra Singh intervened in the matter and has assured the students that they can continue to stay in the premise.

Singh took to Twitter stating that he has spoken to the vice-chancellor of the University while assuring that students that they can stay where they are, 'comfortably and safely'.

Students from #Northeast in Delhi University hostel, please note.The issue that arose last night as a result of eviction notice to some of you to leave the hostel,has been sorted out. You can continue to stay where you are,comfortably and safely. Have spoken to VC #DU Prof Tyagi. — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) May 10, 2020

Earlier, while talking to ANI, Christina Ering, President of Student Welfare Association said: "Provost Rita Singh has asked the students, mostly from the Northeastern states, to leave the premises. She has asked the students to vacate premises as soon as possible citing the expiry of the mess contract by month-end. The students are in distress as they have nowhere to go."

"This is mental harassment of students. In the past, she passed derogatory comments on Northeastern girls. Most of them are from the Northeast and finding a place to stay in Delhi is difficult for them otherwise. The hostel is the safest place for girls," she added.

She further said: "The university has not issued any such order. Other hostels like Rajiv Gandhi Hostel and International Hostel for Women are functioning."

Kholneikim Cindy Haokip, a resident of North Eastern hostels said: "We've received emails on numerous occasions in which the Provost has emailed us where she has mentioned that they won't be able to run the mess for a long period of time."

"The last email from her was on May 8, where she said that the mess would function only till May 31. She asked us to leave and arrange alternative accommodation. Whoever leaves must pack their valuables and move the rest of their belongings to another room and submit the key which is just unacceptable," she added.

She further said: "There was a girl who informed the Provost on the morning of May 8 that her legal guardian would come and pick her up in the evening. In response, she said that she had to pack her belongings, vacate her room and submit the keys or else she wouldn't be allowed to leave."

"At this time of distress, the Provost, instead of comforting us or aiding us, has put us through a lot of mental stress and this has adversely affected not only our mental well-being but also our studies," she added.

(With ANI inputs)