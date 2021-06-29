Last Updated:

JKBOSE 10th Result 2021 Declared, Girls Outshine Boys; Here's Direct Link To Check Results

JKBOSE 10th result 2021: J&K board released matric results today. The official website hanged for few hours, issue has been resolved now. Check results here.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
jkbose 10th result 2021

IMAGE: UNSPLASH


JKBOSE 10th Result 2021 has been announced earlier today. Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education declared matric results on Tuesday. It is for Jammu Province- Summer Zone and can be checked at jkbose.ac.in. This year too girl students have performed better than boys. Female candidates recorded pass percentage of 81.02%. Passing percentage of male candidates were recorded at 75%.

Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha commented on the release of results. He said, "I congratulate the girls for outnumbering boys in the annual 10th class result declared today by JKBOSE of Summer Zone, Jammu Province. The pass percentage of the boys remained 75 % whereas 81.02 % of girl students qualified the exam this year."

 

He further said that Govt schools have also performed better. The success rate of government schools is 67.04% as compared to that of 55.88 % last year. Leap of 11.16% has been recorded. He tweeted the same. 

How to check JKBOSE Result

  • Go to jkbose.ac.in
  • You can find 'JKBOSE 10th result 2021' (Server 1) and (Server 2) on the homepage.
  • Or here is the direct link to view results 
  • Enter required details and submit
  • The result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download and take a printout for future reference.
  • Students can also use the SMS facility
  • Type JKBOSE10 < Roll No > and send to 5676750

JKBOSE Class 10 result 2021: Official Website stopped working

As soon as the result was released today morning, many students rushed to check their results. This increased the load on the website jkbose.ac.in rendering it irresponsive. At that time students were facing issues and were finding it very difficult to check and access their results. However, the problem is solved now. It was notified to the exam authorities, they worked to fix the problem and now students can see their results easily. 

First Published:
