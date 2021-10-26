JKBOSE 12th Date Sheet 2021 Released For Science, Arts, Commerce Exams

Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education has released the JKBOSE arts, science, and commerce date sheets on Tuesday, October 26, 2021. JKBOSE exam schedule 2021 which has been released have details of JKBOSE class 12th exams 2021 for Jammu (winter zone) and Kashmir divisions. The JKBOSE 12th Date Sheet 2021 which has been released today says that the exam will begin from November 9 and will conclude on November 21. As per reports, this year, a total of 83000 students have registered for class 12 board exams in Kashmir division alone.

Due to COVID 19 pandemic, it is mandatory that students appearing for class 12 board exams must show the consent letter from their parents. For more details related to JKBOSE Exam schedule 2021, candidates should visit the official website which is jkbose.nic.in. Check JKBOSE class 12th date sheet here.

JKBOSE Class 12th Science Date Sheet 2021

November 9, 2021- General English

November 13, 2021- IT and ITs/Security Retail/Healthcare/Tourism/Agriculture/Media and Entertainment/Beauty and Wellness/Telecommunications

November 16, 2021- Physics

November 18, 2021- Geology, Bio-Technology, Microbiology, Bio-Chemistry

November 21, 2021 - Chemistry

JKBOSE Class 12th Arts Date Sheet 2021

November 16, 2021- Home Science (Elective), History, Public Administration

November 18, 2021- Urdu/Hindi/Kashmiri/Punjabi

November 21, 2021- Arabic/Persian/Economics

JKBOSE class 12th Commerce Date Sheet 2021

November 16, 2021 -Business Mathematics, Public Administration

November 18, 2021- Business Studies

November 21, 2021 - Entrepreneurship Economics

As per official notice, this year the external practical exams will be organised by the respective affiliated institutes. The board will issue admit card at least one week prior to the date of commencement of the JKBOSE exams. Students must visit the official website regularly to stay updated on JKBOSE board exams 2021.