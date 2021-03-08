JKBOSE 12th Kashmir Results Declared, Here's Direct Link To Check Scores

Jammu Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) has declared the class 12th Kashmir division results on its official webiste. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their results by visiting the official website- jkbose.ac.in. The JKBOSE class 12th Kashmir division results can be checked by following the steps given below. Alternatively, candidates can click on the direct link given here for their convenience.

How to check the JKBOSE 12th result

Visit the official website of JKBOSE - jkbose.ac.in On the homepage, click on the JKBOSE 12th annual regular Kashmir result 2020 link A login page will open Key in your roll number or name Your JKBOSE 10th result 2020 will be displayed on the screen Download and take its printout.

JKBOSE had declared the class 10th Kashmir results on February 26. A total of 75% of the total students of class 10th Kashmir division passed the JKBOSE 10th exams. Girls outshone boys by securing a pass percent of 76.09 while the pass percentage of boys is 74.04%. Reportedly, a total of 75, 132 students had registered for the class 10th exams out of which 56, 384 qualified for the exams. Of the total students 9,441 passed in grade A, 11,347 in A2, and 11,050 in B1 grade. However, 18,626 could not qualify for the examinations. JKBOSE class 10th Jammu division result was declared on March 2.

JKBOSE has already released the Jammu division date sheet for its class 10th and 12th annual exams 2021, on its official website. The date sheet for all four streams i.e. Arts, Science, Commerce, and Home Science can be downloaded from the official website- jkbose.ac.in. The JKBOSE class 10th exams 2021 will be held from April 3 to 24. The Jammu Kashmir board will organize the class 12th exams 2021 from April 1 to 29. The examination will be conducted as per standard operating procedure and COVID-19 guidelines, the official said. All students must maintain social distancing and wear masks while all examination centers will be sanitized.

