Last Updated:

JKBOSE 12th Result 2021,here's Step-by-step Guide To Check Results

JKBOSE declares class 12th result today. Lt. Governor of J&K Manoj Sinha congratulated students on twitter. Here is how you can check the results.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
JKBOSE

IMAGE: jkbose.nic.in


The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) declared class 12th result for the summer zone today. State Board released the result on its official website, jkbose.nic.in. To know how to get results, students should follow the step mentioned below. Lt. Governor of J&K Manoj Sinha took to twitter to congratulate the students. He tweeted, “Congratulations to all the students who have successfully passed the JKBOSE Class 12th Annual Regular Examinations session 2021, Summer Zone, Jammu Division. My best wishes for your future endeavours. Special compliments to parents, teachers for their patience and hard work.”

How to check JKBOSE Class 12th result 2021

  • Go to the official website jkbose.ac.in
  • Click on the link ‘enter main site’
  • Or directly click here to view results
  • Lick on '12th result 2021' link for the summer zone
  • Dashboard will be opened, enter the roll number and click on submit button
  • JKBOSE Class 12 result will appear on the screen
  • Cross check information  and download and print the result
  • In order to see results through SMS, students have to send JKBOSE10 < Roll No > to 5676750

JKBOSE class 10th Result

JKBOSE declared the results of Class 10 summer zone Jammu division on 29th June 2021. The result was released on the official website jkbose.ac.in.This year too girl students have performed better than boys. Female candidates recorded pass percentage of 81.02%. Passing percentage of male candidates were recorded at 75%.

READ | JKBOSE Class 11 Result: Step-by-step guide to check results with direct link

Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha commented on the release of results. He said, "I congratulate the girls for outnumbering boys in the annual 10th class result declared today by JKBOSE of Summer Zone, Jammu Province. The pass percentage of the boys remained 75 % whereas 81.02 % of girl students qualified the exam this year."

READ | JKBOSE class 11 registration last date extended, check new dates and application fees here

JKBOSE Class 10th and 12th Board exams were cancelled due to pandemic

On 9th June 2021, Jammu & Kashmir government announced cancellation of all pending Jammu Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) Examinations session 2020-21. Exams had been cancelled in view of COVID-19 situation. Taking to Twitter, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha's office said, "In view of safety and well-being of students due to Covid pandemic, all pending JKBOSE Examinations session 2020-21 (Regular/Private) for final exams of class XI and XII across JKUT for which examination/results are awaited, are cancelled".

READ | JKBOSE Result 2020: Class 10, 11 & 12 results declared for Kargil Division; See link here

 

READ | 'JKBOSE Class 11, 12 board exams cancelled due to COVID-19': L-G Manoj Sinha
READ | JKBOSE 10th result 2021 declared, girls outshine boys; here's direct link to check results
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND