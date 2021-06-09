'JKBOSE Class 11, 12 Board Exams Cancelled Due To COVID-19': L-G Manoj Sinha

In view of the ongoing COVID-19 situation, the Jammu & Kashmir government has announced cancellation of all pending Jammu Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) Examinations session 2020-21. Taking to Twitter, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha's office said, "In view of safety and well-being of students due to Covid pandemic, all pending JKBOSE Examinations session 2020-21 (Regular/Private) for final exams of class XI and XII across JKUT for which examination/results are awaited, are cancelled".

In yet another tweet, J&K L-G informed, "The detailed procedure for publishing results along with a scheme of marking will be completed by JKBOSE shortly".

J&K Govt Cancels Class 10 Exams

On April 15, the Jammu & Kashmir government announced the cancellation of class 10th exams 2021. The JKBOSE had started the class 10th exams on April 3 but later cancelled, the exams have been interrupted mid-way due to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases.

CBSE Class 12th Board Exams cancelled

On June 1, the Government of India in a high-level meeting chaired by PM Modi announced that the CBSE Class 12 Board Exams stand cancelled as they cannot be conducted at a time when the second wave of COVID-19 is prevailing in India. "Students should not be forced to take the exam," PM Modi said after the meeting.

The Prime Minister stressed that the health and safety of our students are of utmost importance and there would be no compromise on this aspect. He said that in today’s time, such exams cannot be the reason to put our youth at risk.

As per the Centre, CBSE class 12 results will be made as per well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner. CBSE will devise 3 point plan for students, as part of which average marks of the last three internal exams conducted by schools will be calculated. Also, if some students would want to take the exams, they will get an opportunity to do so, when the situation improves and is deemed to be conducive for conducting exams.

COVID-19 cases in J&K

According to the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Jammu & Kashmir on Wednesday reported 1,707 new COVID-19 cases with 2,880 recoveries and 11 deaths. The total active cases of the state remain at 21,817 with 2,76,733 total recoveries and 4101 deaths.

