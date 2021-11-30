JKBOSE Class 11 Exam Date Sheet Released For Kashmir Province; Check Schedule Here

JKBOSE Class 11th Date Sheet: The date sheet for the Jammu Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has been released for Class 11. As per the datasheet, the examination will begin on December 18 for the Science, Commerce, and Arts streams. Home Science exams will begin from December 20 onwards. Students who are going to appear in the examination can check the date sheet from the official website - jkbose.nic.in.

The examination for class 11 in Kashmir province will end on January 5, 2022, for all four streams. The students appearing in the examination would have to carry a letter of consent signed by their parents or guardians while appearing for the examination. All the details related to the examination are available on the JKBOSE Class 11 Admit Card.

Jammu Kashmir Exam 2021-2022: JKBOSE Date Sheet

JKBOSE Exam 2021 -2022: JKBOSE Guidelines for students and teacher

In order to conduct the examination smoothly, JKBOSE has released a set of guidelines for the students and faculty members to ask them to follow all the COVID-related measures, including sanitization and maintaining social distancing at the exam centers. In the examination center, the seating arrangement should be such that every second desk is left vacant to ensure social distancing in the exam hall. The exam conducting authority has directed the schools to be well equipped with thermal scanners, pulse oximeters, first aid boxes, face marks, and hand sanitizers. Apart from social distancing, students will be required to wear face masks or face shields throughout the examination. They have also been asked not to bring any type of electronic device, including mobile phones, smartwatches, headphones, among others.

