JKBOSE Class 11 Registration Last Date Extended, Check New Dates And Application Fees Here

Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education has extended the deadline to register for Class 11 Admission 2021 for the Jammu division students. Students who have passed the class 10th exam and wish to take admission in class 11 can now submit their admission cum permission forms of HSP I(class 11) BI-Annual session 2021 of Jammu province till April 30, 2021. Official notice regarding the extension of the deadline has been uploaded on the official site of JKBOSE on jkbose.ac.in.

JKBOSE Class 11 registration 2021

Applicants will have to pay an application fee of Rs1060 as application fees till April 30. Candidates who do not pay the fee before this deadline will have to pay Rs 1730 till May 10 and Rs 2770 till May 20. Rs 10 will have to be paid by the candidates in addition to the required fee which is chargeable by the Institution concerned.

“In continuation to this office notification No:-F (Exam/ HSP-1/B) JD/21 Dates: 19.4.2021, the last date for submission of Admission cum permission forms of HSP I(class 11th) Bi-Annual session 2021 W/Z of Jammu province has been extended,” the official notice reads.

JKBOSE Class 10 board examination has been cancelled and Class 12 exams have been postponed due to the pandemic. Moreover, JKBOSE has already postponed Class 11 final exams for this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A notice regarding the same was released on April 19.